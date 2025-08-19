Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC): Lisbon Welcomes Global Icons to Crypto Content Creator Campus 2025: Nuseir Yassin, Dr. Maye Musk, and More to Lead the Stage

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) Lisbon 2025 is gearing up for its most star-studded edition yet. From November 14 to 16, Europe's rising blockchain capital will host an ensemble of global visionaries who are redefining storytelling and influence like Nuseir Yassin, Nick Tran, Philippe Ben Mohamed, and Sergej Loiter. In addition, Dr. Maye Musk will be sharing her experience on content creation, modeling and stories from her book "A Woman Makes A Plan".

With the theme "Monetization in the Web3 Era", this three-day experience will unite content creators, influencers, and innovators from around the globe to explore how blockchain, crypto, and the creator economy intersect to unlock new income streams.

From Inspiration to Implementation

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to learn directly from some of the world's most influential voices:

Nuseir Yassin, Founder and Content Creator of NasDaily - The global storyteller who built a community of 70M+ followers through viral content that educates and inspires, now exploring the frontiers of Web3 storytelling.

Dr. Maye Musk - International supermodel, dietitian, and best-selling author, whose advocacy for innovation and technology continues to inspire the next generation of changemakers.

Nick Tran - The former TikTok Global Head of Marketing and CMO of Web3 brands, renowned for building brands that dominate digital culture.

Musa Tariq - Former Marketing Executive @ Airbnb, Apple & Nike

Philippe Ben Mohamed, Head of Metaverse at Tomorrowland

Sergej Loiter - CEO of Search, AI, and AdTech, Yango Group

"The Web3 world is rewriting the rules for how stories are told, shared, and rewarded. I can't wait to connect with creators in Lisbon and explore how they can turn their voices into global movements - and revenue streams."

- Nuseir Yassin, Founder and Content Creator of NasDaily

"Innovation has no age limit. At CCCC Lisbon, I look forward to showing creators how embracing new technologies can open up unexpected paths to success and impact."

- Dr. Maye Musk, Author & Speaker

A Call to All Crypto Content Creators

Whether you are a Web3 influencer, NFT artist, crypto trader, or community builder, CCCC Lisbon 2025 is your chance to gain insider strategies, network with the biggest names in the space, and future-proof your creative career.

Event Details:

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Dates: November 14-16, 2025

Tickets & Info: www.cccc.buzz/lisbon

Join the conversation online at CCCCLisbon and be part of the global movement empowering creators in the decentralized era.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other. The CCCC 2025 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14 to 16, 2025.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz

