Wi-Fi Chipset Market worth $29.86 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wi-Fi chipset market is projected to be valued at USD 22.50 billion in 2025 and USD 29.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising popularity of connected devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, wearables, and smart home appliances, significantly drives the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets. As consumers and enterprises increasingly adopt IoT solutions and smart ecosystems, reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity becomes essential. This rising need for seamless connectivity is boosting the integration of Wi-Fi chipsets across a wide range of applications.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 22.50 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 29.86 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By IEEE Standard, by Band, By MIMO-Configuration, Vertical, End-use Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Overcrowding of unlicensed wireless frequency spectrum Key Market Opportunities Use of Wi-Fi technology in indoor and outdoor location systems Key Market Drivers Increasing need for faster data transfer

802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & 6E) segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2025

The 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 & 6E) segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 due to its superior performance in high-density environments, increased speed, and enhanced network efficiency. Its ability to support multiple users simultaneously with reduced latency makes it ideal for smart homes, enterprise networks, and industrial IoT applications. Growing adoption across consumer electronics and enterprise infrastructure further strengthens its market share.

MU-MIMO configuration is projected to witness highest CAGR in Wi-Fi chipset market between 2025 and 2030.

The MU-MIMO configuration segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its capability to serve multiple devices simultaneously, enhancing network efficiency and user experience. It is increasingly adopted in enterprise networks, smart homes, and public hotspots to manage high data traffic. Its compatibility with advanced Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 and 7, further drives its demand for use in multiple applications.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share in Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the Wi-Fi chipset industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding smartphone and consumer electronics production, and growing internet penetration. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan invest heavily in smart infrastructure and 5G deployment. Additionally, the region's large manufacturing base supports high-volume chipset integration, accelerating market growth.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the Wi-Fi chipset companies include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), MediaTek (Taiwan, Intel Corporation (US), Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and Espressif Systems (China).

