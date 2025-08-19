Ice T Partners With Brothers Grimm Seeds to Launch Debut BodyCount Strain

Justice-Driven Collaboration Blends Purple Urkle × Rosetta Stone Heritage, Drops October 1, 2025

JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Brothers Grimm Seeds is proud to announce an exclusive strain collaboration with cultural icon, actor, and cannabis justice advocate Ice T. The cultivar - BodyCount - is set to drop October 1, 2025, blending the legacy of elite cannabis genetics with Ice T's decades-long voice for equity and reform.

Ice T



The BodyCount strain is bred in-house by Rick "MrSoul" Campanella, Brothers Grimm's founder and Breeding Director, with the project led by CEO Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella, who continues to champion the brand's mission of authenticity, independence, and social impact. This collaboration builds on Brothers Grimm Seeds' history of pairing elite genetics with influential cultural voices, uniting cannabis heritage with meaningful partnerships.

Strain Details:

ICE T × Brothers Grimm Seeds

Strain Name: BodyCount

Genetic Lineage: Purple Urkle × Rosetta Stone

Purple Urkle's lineage is not definitively known, but it is widely believed to be a unique expression of Mendocino Purps, with possible ties to Granddaddy Purple. Rosetta Stone (Jack Herer × Cinderella 99) is a Brothers Grimm legacy strain, celebrated for its uplifting energy and cerebral clarity, and named a High Times Top 10 Strain of 2018.

Ice T on the Collaboration

Bold spice, grape-laced, and deeply cerebral, BodyCount is a tribute to Ice T's legacy. Though he doesn't personally consume cannabis, Ice T has long been a vocal supporter of legalization, criminal justice reform, and economic equity.

His New Jersey dispensary, The Medicine Woman, centers access for communities harmed by prohibition and creates jobs in areas long targeted by failed drug policies.

"I've seen too many lives ruined by the war on weed-and not enough doors opened by legalization," said Ice T. "This partnership is about putting out real product with real purpose. Brothers Grimm gets that and it is an honor to work with them."

From MrsSoul, CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds

"Ice T has always been more than an entertainer- he's a truth-teller, a justice voice, and a force for change," said Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella. "We're honored to launch BodyCount with someone who walks the walk."

More Than a Strain Drop: A Mission-Driven Collaboration

As part of the BodyCount strain release, Brothers Grimm Seeds and Ice T will donate $1 from every pack sold in the first 30 days to Minorities for Medical Marijuana, advancing equity in cannabis through policy reform, health access, and entrepreneurship.

The campaign will also include:

Behind-the-scenes interviews with Ice T and MrSoul

A virtual drop party livestream featuring Ice T, MrsSoul, and MrSoul on launch day

Short-form video content exploring healing, entrepreneurship, and justice

More than a strain, BodyCount is a statement - uniting cannabis heritage, cultural icons, and a shared mission for justice and quality.

