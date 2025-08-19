Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ice T Partners With Brothers Grimm Seeds to Launch Debut BodyCount Strain

Justice-Driven Collaboration Blends Purple Urkle × Rosetta Stone Heritage, Drops October 1, 2025

JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Brothers Grimm Seeds is proud to announce an exclusive strain collaboration with cultural icon, actor, and cannabis justice advocate Ice T. The cultivar - BodyCount - is set to drop October 1, 2025, blending the legacy of elite cannabis genetics with Ice T's decades-long voice for equity and reform.

Ice T

Ice T

The BodyCount strain is bred in-house by Rick "MrSoul" Campanella, Brothers Grimm's founder and Breeding Director, with the project led by CEO Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella, who continues to champion the brand's mission of authenticity, independence, and social impact. This collaboration builds on Brothers Grimm Seeds' history of pairing elite genetics with influential cultural voices, uniting cannabis heritage with meaningful partnerships.

Strain Details:

  • ICE T × Brothers Grimm Seeds

  • Strain Name: BodyCount

  • Genetic Lineage: Purple Urkle × Rosetta Stone

Purple Urkle's lineage is not definitively known, but it is widely believed to be a unique expression of Mendocino Purps, with possible ties to Granddaddy Purple. Rosetta Stone (Jack Herer × Cinderella 99) is a Brothers Grimm legacy strain, celebrated for its uplifting energy and cerebral clarity, and named a High Times Top 10 Strain of 2018.

Ice T on the Collaboration

Bold spice, grape-laced, and deeply cerebral, BodyCount is a tribute to Ice T's legacy. Though he doesn't personally consume cannabis, Ice T has long been a vocal supporter of legalization, criminal justice reform, and economic equity.

His New Jersey dispensary, The Medicine Woman, centers access for communities harmed by prohibition and creates jobs in areas long targeted by failed drug policies.

"I've seen too many lives ruined by the war on weed-and not enough doors opened by legalization," said Ice T. "This partnership is about putting out real product with real purpose. Brothers Grimm gets that and it is an honor to work with them."

From MrsSoul, CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds

"Ice T has always been more than an entertainer- he's a truth-teller, a justice voice, and a force for change," said Laura "MrsSoul" Campanella. "We're honored to launch BodyCount with someone who walks the walk."

More Than a Strain Drop: A Mission-Driven Collaboration

As part of the BodyCount strain release, Brothers Grimm Seeds and Ice T will donate $1 from every pack sold in the first 30 days to Minorities for Medical Marijuana, advancing equity in cannabis through policy reform, health access, and entrepreneurship.

The campaign will also include:

  • Behind-the-scenes interviews with Ice T and MrSoul

  • A virtual drop party livestream featuring Ice T, MrsSoul, and MrSoul on launch day

  • Short-form video content exploring healing, entrepreneurship, and justice

More than a strain, BodyCount is a statement - uniting cannabis heritage, cultural icons, and a shared mission for justice and quality.

Contact Information

Marc Emmelmann
Vice President | Brothers Grimm Seeds
marc@brothersgrimmseeds.com

.

SOURCE: Brothers Grimm Seeds



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/ice-t-partners-with-brothers-grimm-seeds-to-launch-debut-bodycount-strain-1061530

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.