Clearout LLC: Clearout Launches Form Guard: Real-Time Form Protection Against Fake Signups and Bad Data

Clearout raises the bar on lead quality with Form Guard - a next-generation solution that stops fake signups, filters out spam, and validates every form field in real time, empowering marketers and sales teams to capture only authentic, conversion-ready leads.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Clearout, a leading provider of email verification and lead validation solutions, has announced the launch of Form Guard, a powerful form validator designed to protect web forms from spam, fake signups, and incomplete or invalid lead data - all in real time and without writing a single line of code.

Gnanaprakash Rathinam | Clearout Founder

In an era where marketers and sales teams rely heavily on inbound forms to drive pipeline, Form Guard ensures every form submission is real, complete, and ready to convert. The tool seamlessly integrates with any web form and instantly validates email addresses, phone numbers, and names, empowering businesses to keep their CRMs clean and their campaigns effective through advanced form spam prevention.

"Marketers spend time and money driving traffic to landing pages. But if the data collected is fake or inaccurate, those efforts go to waste," said Nida Mohsin, SVP - Marketing at Clearout. "Form Guard bridges that gap by stopping invalid leads at the gate - it's the easiest way to guarantee high-quality pipeline from the start through real-time form validation and protection."

Founder's Note

"Form Guard is built on a simple belief - that businesses deserve clean, actionable data from the very first touchpoint. After helping 80,000+ companies clean their databases post-submission, we realized prevention is better than a cure. That's why we created Form Guard - to protect forms at the source, in real time, with zero friction. We're proud to bring this to market and continue our mission of making lead data reliable and conversion-ready," said Gnanaprakash Rathinam, Founder of Clearout.

Key Highlights of Form Guard:

Real-time form validation of email, phone, and name fields

No-code integration, install in minutes with a single JavaScript snippet

Invisible to users , with no impact on form user-experience

Bot protection with Google reCAPTCHA , gibberish detection, and custom error messaging

Works with all major website builders and form platforms

Already trusted by marketers worldwide, Form Guard is currently protecting over 100,000+ forms globally, helping teams eliminate waste, increase conversions, and maintain strong sender reputations.

To learn more and get started with a free trial, visit: https://clearout.io/form-guard/

What's Next

Clearout is committed to continuous innovation. In the coming months, users can expect enhanced accuracy across our core services, including:

Advanced algorithms to further improve email verification accuracy , even for hard-to-verify domains

Smarter enrichment logic to boost email finding precision and reachability

Enhanced bot detection without third-party dependencies or hard settings

These updates are part of Clearout's broader goal to help businesses unlock more value from every lead they capture.

About Clearout

Clearout is a trusted leader for email verification, email finding, Form Guard, and prospecting solutions used by over 80,000+ businesses worldwide. Built with AI-driven intelligence and enterprise-grade compliance (GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001:2022), Clearout ensures data accuracy, privacy, and trust at every stage of the customer journey. Its flagship innovations, including Form Guard, empower organizations to capture only real, conversion-ready leads in real time while keeping CRMs and marketing pipelines clean.

