Georgia Tech Upgrades to FieldTurf Vertex CORE at Historic Bobby Dodd Stadium

Yellow Jackets football joins other top NCAA programs in trusting FieldTurf artificial turf on its game field

CALHOUN, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / As the 2025 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football season nears, the team is preparing to host its first game on a brand-new FieldTurf Vertex CORE system. The new artificial turf, already installed at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, will see its first action on September 6th, with Georgia Tech marking its 113th season at the venue.

Bobby Dodd Stadium, the oldest on-campus stadium in the NCAA Division I FBS, is the latest venerated college football facility to trust FieldTurf's innovative surfacing. With the Vertex CORE turf system, one of FieldTurf's most popular, the Yellow Jackets have embraced a solution that is used at the highest levels of play.

"We're proud that FieldTurf is the new surface of choice at Bobby Dodd Stadium-a monument to the rich history of college football that has stood for well over a century," said Josh Keown, Regional Sales Manager, FieldTurf. "It's a privilege to be trusted with Georgia Tech's home field surfacing, and we can't wait to see the team kick off on this elite system designed for performance and safety."

Georgia Tech replaced its previous natural grass surface with artificial turf ahead of the 2020 season. This most recent installation of FieldTurf Vertex CORE ensures that the school can continue to use Bobby Dodd as a year-round facility capable of hosting a wider variety of football and non-football activities. The project is also close to home for FieldTurf, which is proudly based in Calhoun, GA. Only a one-hour drive from Georgia Tech, the Calhoun facility is where the same artificial turf used at the stadium is manufactured.

Trusted at the Highest Level

FieldTurf Vertex CORE is the same system used at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United FC (MLS), and host of the SEC Championship Game since 2017. It will also be the site of this year's inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, when Georgia Tech plays host to the University of Georgia on November 28th.

Georgia Tech's new Vertex CORE was designed to deliver the perfect combination of performance and beauty. Equipped with two legendary FieldTurf fibers, the Classic HD slit-film fiber and the CORE monofilament super fiber, the system delivers leading agility, durability, and aesthetics. Vertex CORE demonstrates FieldTurf's unwavering dedication to quality and strive to Change the Game.

Vertex CORE is designed using FieldTurf's heavyweight 3-layer infill technology, which has shown a significantly lower incidence of injuries per research by Michael C. Meyers, a Professor in the Department of Sport Science and Physical Education at Idaho State University.

The Leading Choice in College Football

FieldTurf is a long-recognized leader in delivering synthetic sports surfaces that provide an unmatched combination of performance, safety, and durability. Over 1,500 NCAA athletics programs trust FieldTurf.

This reputation has helped to make FieldTurf the leading choice among elite college football programs, including these other top Division-I NCAA teams: Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, Texas State, Indiana, Houston, Illinois, Illinois State, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Rutgers, to name of few. For more information about FieldTurf artificial turf, visit fieldturf.com

About FieldTurf

FieldTurf is part of?Tarkett Sports, a world leader in sports construction and surfacing. Providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing solutions, Tarkett Sports delivers a seamless turnkey experience for its clients.

Learn more about FieldTurf at fieldturf.com

Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

