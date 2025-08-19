Antea Group Welcomes Rosemarie Hebner, Esq. To Bolster Insurance and Legal Sub-Segments

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce the addition of Rosemarie Hebner, Esq., to our Risk and Financial Services team. She will serve as a Senior Consultant and Client Account Leader within our Insurance and Legal Sub-segments.

Rosemarie has over a decade of experience navigating complex environmental challenges and regulatory frameworks. With a robust foundation in environmental law and a proven track record in client advocacy, she brings unparalleled insight into risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, and strategic case assessment.

Prior to transitioning into consultancy, Rosemarie served as a seasoned environmental litigator, representing clients in high-stakes insurance defense matters from pre-claim resolution through inception discovery, motion practice, expect witness preparation and trial.

Rosemarie's litigation experience spans a wide array of environmental disputes, including contamination claims, toxic torts, and natural resource damages, allowing her to offer practical and informed consulting support across industries.

Known for precision, tenacity, and strategic foresight, Rosemarie now applies her legal acumen to help insurers, law firms, and industry proactively manage environmental exposure and navigate evolving regulatory landscapes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rosemarie to the team," said Ben Hansen, Vice President and Risk and Financial Services Market Segment Leader at Antea Group. "Her deep experience as an environmental litigator and her ability to translate complex legal issues into actionable strategies make her an invaluable asset to our clients. We look forward to the leadership and innovation she'll bring to our team."

