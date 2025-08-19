Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today a strategic agreement with MetaMask. MetaMask will natively integrate TRON into the world's leading self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys.





This integration will enable MetaMask users to interact directly with the TRON ecosystem, which has a strong footprint across high-growth regions in Asia, South America, Africa, and Europe, through their wallet interface, delivering a seamless cross-chain user experience. It also supports TRON's ongoing mission to make blockchain technology more accessible, user-friendly, and available to people worldwide.

The collaboration reflects the aligned goals of TRON DAO and MetaMask in expanding access to Web3 and advancing user-centric innovation. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to building a more open, connected, and inclusive blockchain ecosystem across both product development and global community engagement.

Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, Sam Elfarra, stated "MetaMask's extensive user base and established reputation make it a vital gateway to decentralized applications. Integrating TRON into this platform not only broadens access for users worldwide but also reinforces TRON's position as a foundational infrastructure layer for global digital finance."

"With TRON's strong presence in Asia, this integration also helps us build bridges across regions and ecosystems, expanding access for MetaMask users around the world," said Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, Director of Business Development at MetaMask. "Supporting networks like TRON is part of our broader mission to make MetaMask the most versatile and user-friendly gateway to Web3. Integrating TRON helps us eliminate friction by supporting more of the networks people rely on."

In addition to the technical integration, the collaboration between TRON DAO and MetaMask also includes joint marketing efforts aimed at expanding global awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies.

As adoption of Web3 accelerates across emerging and established markets, this integration reflects a shared commitment to interoperability, user empowerment, and accessibility. More details on the integration and user experience will be shared in the coming months.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 324 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's most popular and secure self-custodial crypto wallet, giving users access to digital assets, decentralized apps, and DeFi.

