InfoLink Consulting says global module shipments rose 10% to 247. 9 GW in the first half of 2025, with JinkoSolar narrowly pushing past Longi and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) tech accounting for more than 94% of the total. Taiwan-based research firm InfoLink Consulting said the world's 10 largest solar module suppliers shipped about 247. 9 GW in the first half of 2025, up 10% from a year earlier. JinkoSolar edged out Longi Green Energy for first place, while Trina Solar and JA Solar Technology shared third. The top four made up nearly 60% of shipments, underscoring rising concentration. ...

