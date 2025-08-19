Digital Workplace Market worth $161.82 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Workplace Market size is projected to grow from USD 67.57 billion in 2025 to USD 161.82 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Workplace Market - Global forecast to 2030"

The widespread adoption of cloud platforms and SaaS tools has transformed how organizations manage and deliver digital workplace services, enabling faster deployment, scalable infrastructure, and seamless access across devices and locations. Businesses are also transferring workloads to cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and ServiceNow to simplify procedures and decrease the burden on old systems. This migration enables the optimization of costs through a reduction in the overhead of an infrastructure and the easing of the IT administration. Simultaneously, cloud-native solutions contribute to enhanced performance by allowing real-time collaboration, automation of routine operations, and the provision of data-based insights to necessitate employee work efficiency and engagement.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 67.57 billion

USD 67.57 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 161.82 billion

USD 161.82 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 19.1%

19.1% Segments covered: Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=81457101

Based on end-user computing, the virtual desktop infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) helps organizations manage and protect employee computing environments from a central location while supporting remote and hybrid work models. Industries such as education and retail, where seasonal or contract-based workforces are common, rely on VDI for flexible, cost-effective desktop access. The use of VDI is also growing in verticals such as banking, healthcare, and government, where secure data access and regulatory compliance are critical. As Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies become more common, VDI allows employees to use personal devices while ensuring a consistent and secure user experience. Centralized desktop management reduces the workload for IT teams, lowers support costs, and helps organizations maintain control over data. Service providers now offer VDI with features such as workspace analytics, automated setup, and cloud delivery options, making it easier for companies to scale their digital workplace without major hardware investments. These benefits make VDI a preferred choice for organizations looking to improve employee experience while maintaining security and operational efficiency across locations and devices.

By support service, the training and development segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The training and development segment holds the largest share in the digital workplace services market under support services due to the growing need for continuous workforce upskilling in the face of rapid technological changes. As organizations implement tools such as Microsoft 365, ServiceNow, or Google Workspace, employees require structured learning to effectively adopt and use these platforms. Companies such as Accenture, TCS, Infosys, IBM, and Cognizant provide tailored training programs as part of their workplace transformation services. These programs focus on onboarding, productivity tools, cybersecurity awareness, and platform-specific use cases. Many service providers have developed in-house digital learning platforms or partner with learning management systems (LMS) vendors to deliver flexible, scalable solutions. For instance, Infosys uses its Lex platform to support client training needs, while Wipro and HCLTech offer immersive learning experiences through virtual labs and simulations. In sectors with regulatory requirements, such as healthcare and finance, training services help organizations maintain compliance and reduce human error. The increased use of experiential formats such as AR/VR-based learning and microlearning modules is also enhancing user engagement and retention. By integrating these services into broader digital workplace offerings, service providers help clients ensure workforce readiness and unlock the full value of their technology investments.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=81457101

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the digital workplace services market is being observed in Asia Pacific, where digital transformation programs are being implemented on a massive scale, combined with a surge in the demand for flexible working environments and the growth of investments in cloud infrastructure. This change is pushed by countries such as India, China, Australia, and Singapore, which promote digital-first policies in both the public and private sectors. The rate at which enterprises in the region are embracing digital workplace services to facilitate hybrid workforces, collaboration, and employee productivity is increasing. The increasing startup community and the rise of multinational companies in the Asia Pacific have led to a high-level demand for scalable, secure, and experience-rich digital environments. Both local service providers in regions and international vendors who can deliver services locally are customizing services to suit the specific language, compliance, and operational needs of various markets. Specifically, the manufacturing, banking, and healthcare industries are hastening the implementation of digital workplace models to enhance workforce productivity and service delivery. The rapid adoption of workplace transformation strategies is also made possible by government support of digital innovation and the availability of a young and tech-savvy workforce. With the growing emphasis on operational resilience and employee-centric models, there is a growing need for managed workplace services, cloud desktops, and AI-driven support, which is growing at a significant rate in organizations across Asia Pacific.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=81457101

Top Key Companies in Digital Workplace Market:

Atos (France), Cognizant (US), IBM (US), Wipro (India), TCS (India), Infosys (India), DXC Technology (US), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL Technology (India), HPE (US), Kyndryl (US), NTT Data (Japan), Unisys (US), Tech Mahindra (Pune), Stefanini (Brazil), Computacenter (England), CompuCom (US), T-Systems (Germany), Getronics (Netherlands), CGI (Canada), Milestone Technologies (US), Mphasis (India), Birlasoft (India), Neurealm (US), UST (US), Microland (India), Brillio (US), Bell Techlogix (US), Pomeroy (US), LTIMindtree (India), Kissflow (US), and Groupe.io (US) are the key players and other major players in the Digital Workplace Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Railway Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Railways Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Natural Disaster Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

B2B Digital Payment Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Digital Workplace Companies and Digital Workplace Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-workplace-market-worth-161-82-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302533239.html