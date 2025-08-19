Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 17:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

freebeat.AI Launches World's First AI Music Video Agent - Transforms Music Into Viral Video in One Click

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025made a huge change in digital creativity today with its AI Music Video Agent, which is the world's first creative video agentthat eliminates the barrier between musical inspiration and viral visual storytelling. The platform turns any song link (Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, Udio, or local files) + one text prompt into cinematic masterpieces in minutes. No crews. No budgets. Just the best AI music video generator.

freebeat.ai - turn any music into viral videos with one click

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With seed funding secured from top-tier VCs, freebeat.ai is scaling to fuel and disrupt the $250B creator economy. The agent evolves daily - next-gen features include real-time style transfer and multi-platform viral optimization.

Why This Changes Everything

  1. Easier, Better, and Faster
  • Paste a song. Whisper a vision ("solo ballet in a burning library"). You get your ideal music video in one click.
  • Watch the AI agent architect scenes in real-time:
    • Decodes musical DNA (beat, emotion, lyrics)
    • Architects shot-by-shot storyboards
    • Renders 4K video optimized for virality
  • Output outperforms manual tools by 100x speed at 1/100th the cost
  1. Market Expansion at Scale
  • 100% MoM growth for 4 consecutive months while profitable - a first for generative video startups
  • Early adopters include million-subscriber influencers and music producers
  • Global Opportunity: Paid customers are from 100+ countries as music and creativity are universal.
  1. Avant-Garde Video Creation
  • Democratizes film-grade production for 200 million potential creators
  • Real-time co-creation: Users steer the AI like a creative partner, not a tool

About freebeat.ai

Founded by serial entrepreneurs from Stanford University and backed by StartXrecently graduated from EASY Residency by YZi Labswith a blast show during the YZi Labs Investor Demo Day at NYSE on Aug 15, 2025. freebeat.aiis ready to deploy battle-tested AI to democratize professional video creation. The core team also executed successful marketing campaigns with Boston Celtics, Klarna, and other global brands.

Experience the Creative Revolution: https://freebeat.ai
Investor Inquiries: bruce@freebeat.ai; henry@freebeat.ai

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f249f029-6e0c-41a2-9a36-aa51358be9d8


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.