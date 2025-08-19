Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7PB | ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64 | Ticker-Symbol: T3V2
Tradegate
19.08.25 | 13:28
2,300 Euro
+2,68 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERDEEN GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2402,28017:23
2,2402,28016:49
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 17:12 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dechert LLP: Global Law Firm Dechert Advises Aberdeen Investments on Global Fund Finance Fund

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Dechert advised Aberdeen Investments (Aberdeen), a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange offering a wide range of investment solutions, on the formation of its new private credit fund abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF and the first closing of its initial compartment abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF - Global Fund Finance Fund (GFFF) with €270 million in capital commitments.

GFFF is the first compartment of Aberdeen's European private credit fund and focuses on providing alternative income through high-quality senior secured investment-grade (or investment-grade equivalent) subscription line loan facilities to private market funds.

Sam Kay and Lindsay Trapp, partners, and Christine Renner, counsel, advised on the matter alongside a Luxembourg and London-based team composed of partners Olivier Gaston-Braud, Jean-Louis Frognet, Daniel Hawthorne, Katie Carter and Karen Stretch as well as associates Ranil Goonetilleke, Nicolas Kokkinos, Tabatha Chandler and Paolina Bajda.

About Dechert LLP
Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead. For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues - from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve - financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology. Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-law-firm-dechert-advises-aberdeen-investments-on-global-fund-finance-fund-302533607.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.