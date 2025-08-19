INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE New York Unveils Transformative 2025 Experience with New Buyer and Customer Experience Programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / With nearly 700 brands from 45 countries converging on the Javits Center, COTERIE New York is set to deliver unprecedented global market access as fashion's most influential players count down to the must-attend event of the season from Sept. 14-16, 2025. Strategically aligned with New York Fashion Week, COTERIE offers an unparalleled opportunity for fashion professionals to immerse themselves into the complete New York fashion experience, effortlessly transitioning between runway shows and the expansive COTERIE's dynamic marketplace.

As the premier global showcase for contemporary and advanced contemporary women's fashion, COTERIE will transform the fashion landscape by uniting thousands of cutting-edge brands, discerning buyers and industry tastemakers under one roof. This season's expanded offering spans an impressive array of collections across apparel, accessories, footwear, home, gift and beauty, cementing COTERIE New York as the ultimate fashion discovery destination.

ELEVATED BUYER EXPERIENCE TAKES CENTER STAGE

The 2025 fall edition introduces new initiatives designed to enhance the retailer experience. The exclusive Hosted Buyer Program delivers VIP access, personalized scheduling, and premium networking opportunities with industry-leading brands creating a tailored pathway to business growth. This strategic matchmaking connects qualified buyers with innovative products perfectly aligned with specific needs, maximizing return on investment and fostering meaningful industry relationships.

FASHION'S ELITE CONVERGE

The biannual event welcomes influential retailers this September, with leading names including Bloomingdale's, Anthropologie, Le Bon Marche and Printemps, alongside specialty boutiques such as Julian Gold, Hemline, Maison Weiss and Monkees. The diverse mix of participants extends beyond traditional fashion retail with Equinox and Nikki Beach Lifestyle joining the lineup, reflecting the growing intersection between fashion, lifestyle and experiential retail.

"COTERIE New York continues to evolve as the premier destination where global fashion innovation meets commerce," says Purvi Kanji, Vice President of COTERIE. "This season, we're particularly excited about our expanded international presence, with standout collections from European brands alongside emerging designers from across Asia and South America. Additionally, the enhanced buyer and customer experience programs this September create a seamless journey for attendees to efficiently navigate between the show floor, city showrooms, and networking opportunities-truly redefining the traditional trade show experience."

SEAMLESS CITY NAVIGATION

Enhancing the attendee experience further, COTERIE New York introduces a convenient shuttle service connecting the main event to centralized areas near top city showrooms. These vehicles depart every 1-2 hours during the event, ensuring efficient transportation between COTERIE and essential showroom appointments across Manhattan. This complimentary service allows buyers to maximize productivity while experiencing the full spectrum of New York's fashion offerings.

DESTINATON: RESORT WEAR

The highly anticipated destination neighborhood returns as one of the events most coveted and meticulously curated sections. Also returning this season is an exciting collaboration with Vogue Mexico and Latin America to elevate the curation of this resort-focused showcase. Attendees will discover a selection of advanced contemporary resort and vacation fashion from the industry's most innovative designers, featuring resortwear, swimwear and vacation inspired collections that define luxury getaway style.

COTERIE and PROJECT Support New York Men's Day

Leading up to the event, COTERIE and PROJECT will sponsor New York Men's Day on Thursday, Sept. 11th, 2025. Returning as presenting sponsor, PROJECT and COTERIE will have a presence with their dedicated lounge at New York Men's Day. This collaboration demonstrates both organizations' commitment to supporting emerging talent and creating meaningful connections across all segments of the fashion industry.

For more information about exhibiting or attending, visit? www.coteriefashionevents.com . For the most up to date news and trends follow COTERIE New York on social @coterie_show.

About COTERIE New York:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets North America PR

Fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/coterie-new-york-unveils-transformative-2025-experience-with-new-buyer-and-cus-1062407