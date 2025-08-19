Real World Evidence Solutions Market worth $10.83 billion by 2030 with 14.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Real World Evidence Solutions Market, valued at US$4.74 billion in 2024, stood at US$5.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$10.83 billion by the end of the period. Growth in the RWE solutions market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the gradual shift and surge to value-based care, and the expanding potential of RWE solutions in reducing the cost of drug development, thereby expediting the process. The expansion of data sources, including electronic health records, insurance claims, patient registries, and wearable devices, alongside advancements in analytics, AI, and digital health technologies, has made it convenient to gather & interpret extensive amounts of real-world data for actionable insights. These factors are fueling the widespread adoption of RWE solutions as essential tools for informed clinical, regulatory, and commercial decision-making in modern healthcare.

By component, the real-world evidence solutions market is segmented into services, data sets, and integrated data sets. The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The services segment comprises advanced analytics services and consulting services. Advanced analytical services are crucial in swiftly accessing, examining, and providing essential insights required by various stakeholders. The provision of advanced analytical technologies has allowed these services to harness the power of big data, enabling accurate and insightful analysis of real-world patient data.

By application, the real-world evidence solutions market is segmented into drug development & approvals, medical device development & approvals, post-market surveillance, market access and reimbursement decision-making, clinical & regulatory decision-making, and other applications. The drug development & approvals segment is bifurcated into oncology, cardiovascular disorders, neurology, immunology, rare diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The oncology subsegment accounted for the largest share of the drug development & approvals market, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing focus on developing oncology therapeutics.

By end users, the real-world evidence solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, MedTech companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The companies in this section require medical data processes that have been previously approved. The utilization of real-world data plays a crucial role in facilitating the successful progression of innovative medicines through the various phases of clinical trials. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of RWE studies employed in the drug approval is a preventive measure against expensive drug recalls. These studies offer valuable analyses of how drugs perform in real-world settings, enhancing the understanding of the effectiveness and safety beyond the controlled environments of clinical trials.

By geography, the RWE solutions market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This region's dominance is attributed to the favorable regulatory environment and the increasing adoption of EHR. An increase in the number of payers using RWE solution services is also expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the presence of key market players such as IQVIA Inc. (US), Optum Inc. (US), and Oracle (US) also contributes to market growth.

The prominent players in the real world evidence solutions market are IQVIA Inc. (US), Merative (US), Optum Inc. (US), ICON Plc (Ireland), Syneos Health (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Oracle (US), Elevance Health (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Aetion Inc. (US), TriNetX, LLC (US), Trinity (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Cegedim Health Data (France), Verantos (US), Medpace Holdings Inc. (US), FLATIRON HEALTH (US), Fortrea (US), and Medidata (US) (a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes).

IQVIA Inc. (US):

IQVIA Inc. is a prominent global provider of technology solutions, advanced analytics, and clinical research services. The company's offerings play a crucial role in assisting biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, medical researchers, payers, and healthcare stakeholders gain insights into diseases, human behavior, and scientific advancements. The company possesses a vast & varied data infrastructure, granting access to an extensive range of healthcare data, such as electronic health records (EHRs), claims data, and other real-world datasets. This access helps provide insights into patient outcomes, treatment patterns, and healthcare utilization. The company has a base of over 10,000 clients in over 100 countries and is present across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Merative (US)

Formerly known as IBM Watson Health, Merative transitioned into an independent entity under Francisco Partners in 2022. The company is dedicated to assisting clients in reconstructing information and gaining insights into the populations served, ultimately enhancing healthcare delivery, decision-making processes, and overall performance. The company provides real world evidence solutions, such as the Merative MarketScan Research Databases, Merative MarketScan Commercial Database, and the Merative Explorys EHR Database, facilitating comprehensive analyses for its users.

Optum, Inc. (US):

Optum, Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, Inc., is a diverse healthcare organization that helps individuals live healthier lives and improve the efficiency of the healthcare system. The company stands as a diverse healthcare organization with a mission to enhance the well-being of individuals and optimize the efficiency of the healthcare system. Through its Optum Insight segment, the company offers RWE solutions, enabling healthcare systems to effectively manage costs, adhere to compliance requirements, enhance clinical performance, and navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape. These solutions are catered to payers, care providers, employers, governments, life science companies, and consumers. The company operates across 150 countries spanning North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

