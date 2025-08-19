Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - John Miniotis, Chief Executive Officer, AbraSilver Resource Corp. ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") (TSX: ABRA), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





About AbraSilver Resource Corp (TSX: ABRA)

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta and Catamarca provinces of Argentina. The current Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for Diablillos, from a recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study, consists of 42.3 Mt grading 91 g/t Ag and 0.81 g/t Au, containing approximately 124 Moz silver and 1.1 Moz gold, with significant further exploration upside potential. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

