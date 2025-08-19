MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Exoskeleton Startups Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Exoskeleton Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights German Bionic Systems GmbH, Japet Medical Devices, ABLE Human Motion, Fourier, Agade, Archelis Inc., Gogao.eu, Trexo Robotics and PROTESO S.R.L, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Exoskeleton Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Exoskeleton Startups Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

German Bionic Systems GmbH is a leading European robotics company focused on developing smart power suits and wearable exoskeletons to improve workplace safety, efficiency, and ergonomics. It was the first company to introduce connected exoskeletons that utilize artificial intelligence and self-learning technologies to assist with lifting and movement, thereby reducing physical strain and minimizing the risk of injury. German Bionic serves industrial and healthcare sectors, offering solutions that enhance mobility, reduce fatigue, and prevent musculoskeletal disorders. Its core product lineup includes the Apogee and Apogee+ exoskeletons, which are widely used in logistics, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare environments. In January 2025, the company launched its latest model, the Apogee ULTRA, which provides up to 36 kg (80 lbs) of lifting support along with enhanced walking and posture assistance. These AI-powered exoskeletons seamlessly integrate into existing workflows and offer real-time data monitoring via the German Bionic IO platform, supporting smarter, safer, and more sustainable workplaces.

Agade is a robotics startup spun out of Politecnico di Milano, founded on research in next-generation wearable robotics. The company specializes in human-centric exoskeletons designed to reduce physical strain and improve workplace safety for individuals performing labor-intensive tasks. Agade combines artificial intelligence with semi-active robotic technology to create adaptive, ergonomic solutions for a wide range of industries. The Agadexo Shoulder is used across manufacturing, automotive, retail, and logistics sectors and has received ESO-EAWS certification from Fondazione Ergo for its effectiveness in reducing muscular exertion.

PROTESO S.R.L. is a deep-tech startup that designs and manufactures powered exoskeletons to support industrial workers in physically demanding roles. The company's mission is to enhance workplace safety and health through the integration of advanced robotics and ergonomic design. PROTESO's primary focus is on preventing lower back injuries in manual material handling jobs. Its flagship product, MOVI, is an active back-support exoskeleton that reduces biomechanical stress and prevents overexertion. Featuring real-time control algorithms and data-enabled analytics, MOVI helps improve worker productivity, reduces fatigue, and promotes long-term physical well-being. The company targets sectors where repetitive heavy lifting is a major occupational hazard.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies, of which the top 9 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of Exoskeleton Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material (Carbon Fiber, Metal, Steel alloys, and Aluminum.), Structure (Rigid and Soft exoskeletons), Mobility (Stationary and Mobile), Body Part (Lower extremities, Upper extremities, and Full body systems), Component(Sensors, Actuators, power sources, control systems, and other structural and supporting parts such as body materials and electronic/mechanical elements) and Type.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

