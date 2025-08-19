iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Clinical Trial Proving the Infection Control Ability of Protx2 And Ecopel Treated Scrubs

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), is pleased to announce that the results of its clinical trial, "Antimicrobial-treated fabric scrubs can prevent pathogen proliferation on scrubs", has been officially published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, the editorially independent scientific publication of the Healthcare Infection Society. The aim of the Journal is to publish high quality research and information relating to infection prevention and control that is relevant to an international audience.

The study-conducted by subsidiary Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. "IFTNA" at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Southern California under the leadership of Cheryl Westlake, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, FHFSA, FAHA, FAAN; Kathleen M. Young, MSN, RN, NPD-BC; Brandi Cassingham, MSN, RN; and Lisa Forsythe, MSN-Ed, RN, NPD-BC-marks the first successful antimicrobial textile trial of its kind to demonstrate statistically significant reductions in bacterial loads on scrubs worn in a real-world healthcare setting.

"Previous attempts using other antimicrobial chemistries have failed to produce results of this magnitude. This trial conclusively showed that scrubs treated with PROTX2® and PROTX2® combined with our ecoPEL Fluorine-Free Durable Water Repellent (DWR) technology achieved significant and quantifiable reductions in surface bacterial contamination compared to untreated scrubs-proof that these proprietary technologies can deliver infection control performance unmatched in the industry," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA.

"This is an extraordinary moment for IFTNA. For decades, infection prevention experts have looked for textile-based solutions that could truly reduce bacterial contamination in real-world hospital environments. Until now, no trial has achieved this level of measurable infection control benefits," added Mr Beevis.

"I believe that this publication has the potential to draw the attention of some of the most respected leaders in infection prevention across the USA and globally and positions PROTX2® as a cornerstone solution in the fight against healthcare-associated infections "HAI'S", providing a significant market opportunity for IFTNA. This study positions IFTNA at the forefront of that opportunity, with the ability to deliver performance-driven textile technologies at scale," concluded Beevis.

PROTX2® is currently registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and is freely available for use throughout the United States.

Potential Benefits of PROTX2® and ecoPEL in Infection Prevention

Reduced Infection Rates: By minimizing pathogen transfer between patients and healthcare staff, treated scrubs can play a key role in lowering hospital-acquired infection rates.

Decreased Readmissions: Fewer infections mean fewer costly patient readmissions, improving overall patient outcomes.

Lower Hospital Costs: The potential economic savings for healthcare facilities are substantial, both in direct treatment costs and in reduced staffing disruptions.

Protection Beyond the Hospital: Treated scrubs also reduce bacterial spread into homes and communities, enhancing public health far beyond the ward.

Link to published report:

https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

ABOUT PROTX2

ProTX2® is a powerful eco-friendly technology that provides antibacterial, antimicrobial, antimold, anti-mildew, and anti-odor protection. When treated, each textile fiber is fundamentally transformed through PROTX2®'s technology, providing proprietary unrivaled protection against pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections as well as the toughest odors, for medical and performance textiles.

ABOUT ecoPEL

ecoPEL, is a cutting-edge, C zero, PFC-Free Durable Water Repellent (DWR) technology designed to meet the apparel industry's demand for sustainability, without compromising on performance. As a class leading eco-friendly textile finish, ecoPEL provides superior water repellency, is easy to apply, and preserves fabric breathability, all while reducing environmental impact.

ABOUT SADDLEBACK MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CENTER

Saddleback Medical Center, part of the nonprofit MemorialCare network, is an acute care community hospital in Laguna Hills, California, serving Orange County and surrounding areas since 1974. For over 50 years, we've been a trusted partner in pivotal life moments, offering compassionate care in specialties including cancer, heart disease, stroke, pulmonology, orthopedics, emergency medicine, women's health, neurosurgery, and robotic-assisted surgery. Recognized for excellence in patient safety and high performance in treatments such as heart attack, stroke, joint replacement, and pneumonia, we combine advanced medical expertise with a personal touch. Our commitment to maternal care includes expanded midwifery services, empowering women with informed, personalized birth experiences. As a nonprofit, all revenue is reinvested into patient care, technology, and facility improvements, supported by the Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, which has fostered community partnership and philanthropy since our founding. With over 500 affiliated clinicians, we provide a full spectrum of inpatient, surgical, and outpatient services-including urgent care, advanced imaging, joint replacement, infusion therapy, stroke care, and rehabilitation-ensuring accessible, high-quality care for every stage of life. At Saddleback Medical Center, compassionate care, medical excellence, and community partnership remain at the heart of our mission.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "plans", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2025 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION please contact:

Hylton Karon, President and CEO

Tel: 905.752.0566 ext 201

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

