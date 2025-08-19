INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC New York Returns, Uniting Top Brands with Retail Powerhouses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / MAGIC New York returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Sept. 14-16, 2025, offering fashion professionals a vital platform to discover new products, identify upcoming trends and develop meaningful industry relationships before the next selling seasons. This three-day event continues to serve as an essential resource for retailers, designers and brands looking to strengthen their market position through strategic sourcing and networking opportunities in one of fashion's most influential cities.

The event will unite thousands of young contemporary, trend and modern sportswear apparel, footwear, and accessory brands with retail buyers from across the country, creating a dynamic marketplace for discovery and business development.

ELEVATED BUYER EXPERIENCES

MAGIC New York continues to draw a powerful roster of retail decision-makers, with an impressive lineup of registered buyers for the upcoming edition. Major national retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Footlocker will be present alongside fashion-forward brands like Shopbop, Hemline, Rent the Runway, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters. This diverse mix of retail participants represents significant buying power across multiple consumer segments, from contemporary fashion to trend and lifestyle categories.

The strong retailer presence underscores MAGIC New York's essential role as a connection point between brands and key accounts, offering exhibitors direct access to buyers who shape the retail landscape across the globe.

Complementing this focus on meaningful business relationships, the Brand Curation area will serve as a specialized matchmaking hub where buyers with specific product requirements are strategically paired with relevant exhibitors, further enhancing the show's ability to facilitate targeted business opportunities.

INDUSTRY PIONEERS UNITE

"MAGIC New York serves as the ultimate trend incubator where the industry's most innovative brands and forward-thinking retailers converge to define what's next in fashion," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. "What truly sets MAGIC apart is our commitment to fostering those critical relationships between emerging and established brands and the retail partners who bring these collections to life in the marketplace. These connections formed at MAGIC don't just drive business today-they actively shape the direction of fashion retail for seasons to come."

Among the distinguished exhibitors at this year's MAGIC New York, attendees can expect to find an impressive lineup of both established and emerging brands. Industry leading brands include Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole, Maggy London, Barefoot Dreams, Betsey Johnson, English Factory, Things Between, Hidden Jeans and Little Words Project.

IMMERSIVE ATTENDEE EXPERIENCES

Attendees will discover immersive experiences throughout the show floor, designed to inspire creativity and foster meaningful connections. The Hub functions as a central destination for complimentary services including professional hair and makeup touchups, personalized fashion illustrations, and hands-on DIY workshops.

The MAGIC Social House serves as the event's vibrant community center, hosting a comprehensive lineup of educational sessions, including exclusive trend presentations focused on young contemporary market directions. The Social House also returns with an energetic opening night fashion show at 5:30 pm on September 14, followed by a networking happy hour, creating an atmosphere for industry relationship building.

