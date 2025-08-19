Upsales Technology AB: CFO and Deputy CEO Elin Lundström to leave Upsales

Upsales Technology AB (publ) today announces that CFO and Deputy CEO, Elin Lundström, will leave the company after nearly eight years. A recruitment process for her successor has been initiated, and Elin will remain with Upsales during a transition period throughout the autumn.

"I want to sincerely thank Daniel, the Upsales team, and the Board for their trust and collaboration throughout these years. It has been an incredible journey since 2017, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I will continue to follow Upsales with great excitement as the company enters its next chapter." says Elin Lundström, CFO and Deputy CEO of Upsales.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Elin for her long-standing and highly valuable contribution to Upsales. During her time with us, the company has more than tripled its revenues, successfully completed its IPO, and developed very positively in many respects. Elin's professionalism and dedication have been instrumental in our journey, and I wish her every success in the future." says Daniel Wikberg, CEO of Upsales.

Contacts

CEO Daniel Wikberg: +46 8-505 806 00

CFO Elin Lundström: +46 8-505 806 00

ir@upsales.com

About Upsales

Upsales is a Stockholm-based software company on a mission to build the leading AI platform for B2B revenue growth. With best-in-class data and proprietary AI agents, Upsales helps companies accelerate profitable growth. In the last two decades, the company has built a track record of organic, profitable growth. Upsales is a net cash company with zero debt, strong cash flows, and has been paying annual dividends since 2022. Its scalable business model is powered by over 90% recurring subscription revenue. Upsales serves customers in 10 countries, with the majority of its customer base in Sweden. The company is 44% founder- and management-owned, with institutional shareholders including Danske Invest, Nordea Funds, TIN Fonder, SEB Funds, Herald Investment Management, and Schroders.

Upsales Technology AB (publ) is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).