The "The Business of Women's European Championships 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report takes a deep dive into the continental competition for women's soccer in the Europe. The report explores the biggest rights across the competition, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached to Euro 2025, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of the 16 competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams, and offers social media following comparisons against teams and other soccer competitions.

Media rights generate revenue worth $99.54 million for the tournament. Euro 2025 is linked to 20 active sponsors. Nike and Adidas are the most prominent kit suppliers, linked to six deals each.

Key Highlights

Overview of the media rights landscape

Global media and sponsor partners explored

Breakdown of the sponsorship deals, including annual values

Individual team profiles

Team market comparison by sponsorship

Connected social media followers

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across Euro 2025. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the tournament and its affiliated teams. It goes into detail on the key partnerships including its kit deals, its main broadcasters and front-of-shirt partnerships.

Reasons to Buy

Euro 2025 is the premier soccer competition in the world of women's soccer and comprises some of the biggest teams in the world. The commercial value and overall popularity of the tournament are growing at a strong rate as more brands and fans invest time and money into women's sport.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Media Landscape

3. Tournament Sponsorship Landscape

4. Kit Supplier Landscape

5. Team Sponsorship Overview

6. Team Profiles

7. Additional Revenue Information

8. Social Media

9. Appendix

Data Tables

Global broadcasters

England Euro 2022 viewership

Ticket revenue

Prize money

Club representation

