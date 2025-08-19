Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19
19 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 767.858p. The highest price paid per share was 774.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 762.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,330,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,970,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
307
767.800
16:12:27
603
767.800
16:11:55
699
767.400
16:09:06
712
767.200
16:05:45
674
767.000
16:02:14
414
767.800
16:00:29
220
767.800
16:00:29
658
768.000
15:57:23
401
768.200
15:57:16
220
768.200
15:57:16
50
768.000
15:54:45
134
767.800
15:52:00
220
767.800
15:52:00
220
767.800
15:52:00
29
767.800
15:51:45
93
767.400
15:47:49
374
767.400
15:47:49
218
767.400
15:47:49
3
767.400
15:47:48
660
767.400
15:45:09
700
768.000
15:39:57
676
767.400
15:35:16
589
767.400
15:34:55
602
767.400
15:34:55
693
767.600
15:27:49
26
767.800
15:26:34
651
767.800
15:26:34
635
767.800
15:22:15
1
767.800
15:22:15
37
767.800
15:22:15
641
767.600
15:18:54
611
768.200
15:10:30
650
768.400
15:10:23
48
768.400
15:10:21
687
768.600
15:10:21
347
768.600
15:10:21
541
768.600
15:10:21
621
768.000
15:01:16
1080
767.800
14:59:42
634
767.800
14:59:42
83
767.400
14:57:08
707
766.600
14:52:38
583
766.400
14:52:12
593
765.800
14:46:25
603
766.000
14:44:28
521
766.000
14:41:44
164
766.000
14:41:44
648
766.400
14:40:42
605
766.800
14:40:39
294
767.000
14:40:39
166
766.400
14:34:10
456
766.400
14:34:10
701
766.400
14:33:52
605
767.400
14:30:03
601
767.600
14:27:10
616
767.400
14:21:28
631
768.000
14:12:35
596
768.400
14:11:27
625
769.600
14:00:00
1
769.600
14:00:00
714
769.600
13:48:40
713
770.200
13:47:32
675
770.200
13:34:14
138
770.600
13:25:20
512
770.600
13:24:00
615
773.000
13:03:16
655
773.800
12:55:57
724
774.000
12:55:56
722
771.800
12:44:11
307
771.600
12:31:38
338
771.600
12:31:38
679
770.000
12:20:24
282
769.200
12:01:00
362
769.200
12:01:00
685
768.600
11:48:07
677
769.400
11:39:30
6
769.400
11:39:29
469
769.400
11:36:04
635
769.200
11:11:06
702
769.200
11:01:23
637
767.600
10:40:02
619
767.600
10:19:24
600
767.600
10:11:16
624
768.000
10:10:52
687
768.200
09:56:19
666
767.600
09:51:04
23
767.600
09:51:04
703
766.800
09:40:06
586
765.200
09:34:16
644
765.200
09:34:16
790
765.000
09:32:36
616
763.000
09:11:35
655
762.000
08:58:11
49
762.000
08:56:00
708
764.000
08:30:00
916
764.800
08:23:36
616
765.000
08:23:36
715
768.000
08:14:32
734
768.200
08:10:48
569
769.200
08:06:40
55
769.200
08:06:40