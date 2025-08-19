Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

19 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 767.858p. The highest price paid per share was 774.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 762.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,330,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,970,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

307

767.800

16:12:27

603

767.800

16:11:55

699

767.400

16:09:06

712

767.200

16:05:45

674

767.000

16:02:14

414

767.800

16:00:29

220

767.800

16:00:29

658

768.000

15:57:23

401

768.200

15:57:16

220

768.200

15:57:16

50

768.000

15:54:45

134

767.800

15:52:00

220

767.800

15:52:00

220

767.800

15:52:00

29

767.800

15:51:45

93

767.400

15:47:49

374

767.400

15:47:49

218

767.400

15:47:49

3

767.400

15:47:48

660

767.400

15:45:09

700

768.000

15:39:57

676

767.400

15:35:16

589

767.400

15:34:55

602

767.400

15:34:55

693

767.600

15:27:49

26

767.800

15:26:34

651

767.800

15:26:34

635

767.800

15:22:15

1

767.800

15:22:15

37

767.800

15:22:15

641

767.600

15:18:54

611

768.200

15:10:30

650

768.400

15:10:23

48

768.400

15:10:21

687

768.600

15:10:21

347

768.600

15:10:21

541

768.600

15:10:21

621

768.000

15:01:16

1080

767.800

14:59:42

634

767.800

14:59:42

83

767.400

14:57:08

707

766.600

14:52:38

583

766.400

14:52:12

593

765.800

14:46:25

603

766.000

14:44:28

521

766.000

14:41:44

164

766.000

14:41:44

648

766.400

14:40:42

605

766.800

14:40:39

294

767.000

14:40:39

166

766.400

14:34:10

456

766.400

14:34:10

701

766.400

14:33:52

605

767.400

14:30:03

601

767.600

14:27:10

616

767.400

14:21:28

631

768.000

14:12:35

596

768.400

14:11:27

625

769.600

14:00:00

1

769.600

14:00:00

714

769.600

13:48:40

713

770.200

13:47:32

675

770.200

13:34:14

138

770.600

13:25:20

512

770.600

13:24:00

615

773.000

13:03:16

655

773.800

12:55:57

724

774.000

12:55:56

722

771.800

12:44:11

307

771.600

12:31:38

338

771.600

12:31:38

679

770.000

12:20:24

282

769.200

12:01:00

362

769.200

12:01:00

685

768.600

11:48:07

677

769.400

11:39:30

6

769.400

11:39:29

469

769.400

11:36:04

635

769.200

11:11:06

702

769.200

11:01:23

637

767.600

10:40:02

619

767.600

10:19:24

600

767.600

10:11:16

624

768.000

10:10:52

687

768.200

09:56:19

666

767.600

09:51:04

23

767.600

09:51:04

703

766.800

09:40:06

586

765.200

09:34:16

644

765.200

09:34:16

790

765.000

09:32:36

616

763.000

09:11:35

655

762.000

08:58:11

49

762.000

08:56:00

708

764.000

08:30:00

916

764.800

08:23:36

616

765.000

08:23:36

715

768.000

08:14:32

734

768.200

08:10:48

569

769.200

08:06:40

55

769.200

08:06:40


© 2025 PR Newswire
