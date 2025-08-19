Sunseeker North America: Sunseeker Launches Robotic Mowers on Lowe's Online Platform

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Most Sunseeker Tech products, including the X7 Series of state-of-the-art robotic mowers, can now be purchased online as a part of the new partnership between Sunseeker Tech and Lowe's . This partnership marks a significant step in expanding Sunseeker's reach to more homeowners in the United States. It offers innovative solutions with its advanced lawn care machines.

"At Sunseeker, robotic lawn care is the norm, not the exception. The collaboration with Lowe's will enable us to target more homeowners than ever before, giving them the ease, accuracy, and sustainability," said the CEO.

Putting Smart Lawn Care in More Lawns

With the collaboration between Lowe's and Sunseeker, the company would turn a new leaf in its quest to popularize robotic mowing as an option among housekeepers. Lowe's is the most recognized online shopping platform in home improvement in America.

It offers the best medium to reach the tech-savvy segment of consumers eager to find sustainable and efficient form of maintaining their property. This will allow customers in Charlotte and beyond to buy robotic mowers. This ensure professional-quality results with minimum human interaction.

Features of Sunseeker X7 Series

Among the product line, X7 Series is a fully autonomous robot lawn mower designed to provide unique lawn care experience, with highly advanced AI technology, RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) navigation and high-grade engineering.

It is unique due to the following features:

Adaptive AI Mowing Patterns: The mower learns and can adapt to growth of the grass, weather and obstacles providing smooth and consistent cutting

RTK-level Accuracy: Operates at sub-centimeter campus-wide accuracy without the use of perimeter wires. It can reduce cost on an installation and enhance dependability

Smart Collision Sensing: Automatically senses pets, children, and garden decor and goes around them unhindered

All-Weather Performance: The construction is designed to work in any kind of weather with rain sensors and IPX durability rating

The electric, less noisy motor of the X7 does not only limit environmental interference but also promotes silent work. It is a vehicle-friendly in the neighborhoods. With a companion mobile app, homeowners can view, schedule, and control their mower remotely from anyplace, welcoming it to their smart home system.

High-End, Low Pressure

The mission of Sunseeker is not just a grass cutting machine but about giving back time to people. The CEO said that the target was to assist homeowners in reclaiming their weekends. You will never have to worry about your lawn with Sunseeker. You can rest in knowing that you have one less thing to worry about because your lawn is well taken care of.

Whether on tightly trimmed urban gardens or expansive suburban gardens, the X7 is able to adjust to all set-ups. It can move over hills, rugged land, and different types of grasses easily. That is why it is good both in residential areas, Charlotte neighborhood, and golf resort spaces.

Making Lawn Care Futuristic

Robotic mowing has a positive impact on the world. Not only does it make life easier, but also helps create a healthier planet. When homeowners upgrade their gas mowers to battery-operated ones such as the X7, they reduce noise pollution caused by emissions.

Its smart scheduling of the mower also ensures that whether it cuts the lawn more often or less, it is healthy without any extra energy. This increased enthusiasm among consumers on eco-friendly technology that can sustain the lifestyle without sacrificing performance.

More Smarter Lawn Care

Sunseeker expects to be an entirely incorporated player in the smart home ecosystem. The company's vision is that its mowers will interact with other smart devices and adapt intelligently to the shifts in the environment. It is also to present hyper-personalized mowing formats to the yard. As the company continues to innovate, it will continue to add more products to its line. It seeks to address the requirements of all kinds of homeowners, whether of a small city plot or large estate.

Availability

TheLowe's online store now offers the Sunseeker robotic mowers, such as the X7 Series which is the more advanced version of their product line. Customers will have access to product specifications, models to compare, and convenience of shipping and customer services offered by Lowe's.

To know more about the products of Sunseeker, you can visit the site www.sunseekertech.com Follow the brand on social media to get acquainted with the latest news, user experience, and views:

Instagram: @SunseekerNA

Facebook: SunseekerNA

YouTube: SunseekerNA

About Sunseeker Robotic Technology

Sunseeker Robotic Technology will ensure it is a pioneer in smart yard technology recreating the outdoor living experience with the ideal totality of current robotics, AI navigation engineering, and green engineering. Its premium X7 Series robotic mower is the benchmark of accuracy, adaptability, and convenience in a robot mower. This makes it more versatile to the homeowner that cares about performance and sustainability.

Coupled with the drive to undeniably innovate and make its customers happy, Sunseeker is constantly exploring ways to automate exterior maintenance. So, people spend less time maintaining their lawns and more time enjoying them.

