ASCP Strengthens Voice in Senior Care: Chad Worz Joins PQM PAC/LTC Committee, Along With BOD Members Rob Accetta and Rob Leffler

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) proudly announces the appointment of Chief Executive Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, to the Partnership for Quality Measurement's (PQM) Pre-Rulemaking Measure Review (PRMR) Post-Acute Care/Long-Term Care (PAC/LTC) Committee.

PQM committees bring together a diverse array of voices-from providers to patient advocates - to ensure that quality measures reflect real care priorities. The PAC/LTC committee provides input on the selection of measures for post-acute and long-term care facilities, including home health agencies, hospices, and skilled nursing facilities. These measures provide Congress and the public with critical information on the care provided by long-term care facilities. The committee also provides annual pre-rulemaking input related to the:

Home Health Quality Reporting Program (Home Health QRP),

Hospice Quality Reporting Program (HQRP),

Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Quality Reporting Program (IRF QRP),

Long-Term Care Hospital Quality Reporting Program (LTCH QRP),

Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Reporting Program (SNF QRP), and

Skilled Nursing Facility Value-Based Purchasing Program (SNF VBP).

In addition to Worz's appointment, two ASCP board members currently serve on the Committee: Regional A Director Rob Accetta, RPh, BCGP, FASCP, and President-elect Rob Leffler, BCGP, FASCP.

"It's an honor to serve on this prestigious committee, and I look forward to Chad joining our efforts. Our expertise provides guidance to CMS and impacts the lives of seniors in their homes and care settings across the nation," said Accetta. "I'm proud to be a consultant pharmacist in ASCP leadership who, along with my colleagues, continues to advocate for the best quality of care for older Americans, regardless of where they choose to live."

Leffler added, "I'm thrilled to serve on this committee alongside Chad Worz and Rob Accetta as we embark on this important work. By combining our expertise, we can continue to move the needle when it comes to caring for older adults."

PQM uses a consensus-based process involving various experts - clinicians, patients, measure experts, and health information technology specialists - to ensure informed and thoughtful endorsement reviews of qualified measures. The group is staffed by health care quality improvement experts and directed by engaged, interested parties, such ASCP, from across care settings.

The PRMR process is conducted annually to provide recommendations to CMS on the selection of quality and efficiency measures under consideration for use by the Department of Health and Human Services. The goal is to achieve consensus as to whether specific measures are appropriate for the intended CMS programs and target populations.

About ASCP: The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) is the only international professional society devoted to optimal medication management and improved health outcomes for all older persons. ASCP's members manage and improve drug therapy and improve the quality of life of geriatric patients and other individuals residing in a variety of environments, including nursing facilities, sub-acute care and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, hospice programs, and home and community-based care.

