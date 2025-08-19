GIGABYTE Announces Availability of 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AORUS FO27Q5P Featuring 500Hz Refresh Rate

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced that the AORUS FO27Q5P, the world's fastest QD-OLED gaming monitor, is now available. Featuring a staggering 500Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 0.03ms GtG response time, this 27-inch QHD OLED display delivers a new era of competitive gaming. With DP 2.1 UHBR20 support and GIGABYTE's exclusive AI Tactical Features and AI OLED Care, the FO27Q5P offers gamers the ultimate fusion of speed, clarity, and future-ready connectivity.

Engineered for esports professionals and FPS enthusiasts, the AORUS FO27Q5P delivers unmatched responsiveness and visual fidelity. The 500Hz refresh rate QHD (2560x1440) panel with a 0.03ms GtG response is up to 10 times faster than traditional LCDs, ensuring razor-sharp motion in every frame. It is GIGABYTE's first monitor to meet the VESA ClearMR 21000 benchmark, offering unparalleled motion clarity. Combined with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, and deep contrast levels, gamers can enjoy every detail with precision. The DP 2.1 UHBR20 interface supports an ultra-wide 80 Gbps bandwidth, 2.5 times higher than DP 1.4, ensuring full 500Hz capability and seamless compatibility with next-gen graphics cards like the GeForce RTX 50 Series, and supports Daisy Chain for multi-monitor setups.

In addition to its industry-leading hardware, the AORUS FO27Q5P is powered by GIGABYTE's AI-driven features, designed to elevate gameplay through intelligent automation and responsiveness. Empowered by AI-Optimized Visuals, the monitor leverages AI Picture Mode, which detects content type and automatically adjusts color and brightness for optimal viewing. Users can enjoy seamless transitions across multiple modes, including FPS, MOBA, racing, RPG, movie, and reader. Completing the AI suite is AI Protection, with AI OLED Care automatically running pixel cleaning routines to reduce burn-in risk and maintain long-term screen integrity. To further support panel stability, FO27Q5P features Graphene Thermal Film Technology and an advanced cooling system, including a four-way ventilation layout and custom heatsink, ensuring quiet and consistent thermal performance, all without a fan.

With these innovations, GIGABYTE reaffirms its confidence in OLED reliability by offering a 3-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage. The AORUS FO27Q5P is now available. Sales may vary by region and are subject to the actual launch schedule of local e-tailers and retailers. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/AORUS_FO27Q5P_WhereToBuy_AU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719814/QD_OLED_Gaming_Monitor_AORUS_FO27Q5P_Featuring_500Hz_Refresh_Rate.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-availability-of-27-qd-oled-gaming-monitor-aorus-fo27q5p-featuring-500hz-refresh-rate-302532871.html