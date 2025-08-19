Regions Bank: Strengthening Healthcare Through Local Career Development

This neighborhood district's program is a hub for education and on-the-job training opportunities. Learn how the Regions Foundation is lending its support.

By Kim Borges

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / MacKenzie Thompson was sitting in class when she heard the call to action. Immediately, she knew.

This was an opportunity too promising not to seize.

"There was an intercom announcement at school to meet at lunchtime if we were interested," she said. "I remember rushing home to tell my mom all about it. Then, we started praying."

Limited slots, pangs of self-doubt, a car accident - it hasn't been easy the past three years.

But Thompson's resounding faith and family support network have overcome them all.

"It's already been ordained, so ain't no sense in worrying about it," she said. "When something is meant for you, it's meant for you."

The something meant for Thompson?

Hire Local, a workforce program connecting people living across Shelby County, Tennessee, with training, education and employment opportunities in Memphis's Medical District.

In the spring of 2023, Thompson was accepted into Hire Local's Career Launch Academy out of high school. She began earning her certified nursing assistant (CNA) certification that summer working at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, an MMDC program partner. While the training is fast-tracked, the program's goal is to launch long-term medical careers. The best part? Students pay no tuition and earn wages while they learn.

The same year Thompson entered the program, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank, first supported Hire Local.

And this April, the Foundation presented the Memphis Medical District Collaborative (MMDC), which conducts the program, with a second grant for $30,000.

"Hire Local is connecting people like MacKenzie who are passionate about entering the medical field with skilled training and employment right in their neighborhood," said Marta Mendes-Miguel Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "This program addresses two of the most important needs any community has - the health of people and families living in it and the vitality of its workforce."

Since its founding just four years ago, Hire Local is already making a positive impact across Memphis.

"Funding from our community partners like the Regions Foundation is enabling us to design and deliver innovative workforce solutions grounded in industry best practices, evidence-informed strategies, and address the needs of our local talent base," said Latasha Harris, MMDC's senior director of Workforce Strategies. "It's also strengthening our internal capacity to drive meaningful outcomes, which is more vital than ever."

Thompson met Harris the day she heard that announcement charting her professional path. The two quickly established a bond.

"Tasha is the true definition of a mentor," she said. "She really wants to know how you're doing. She's very hands on, even when I don't know I need it. She's like my 'check engine' light."

"MacKenzie is resilient, insightful and determined," Harris added. "I've seen her become much more confident and articulate since joining the program. She's also developed strong leadership skills."

Skills put to the test before Thompson ever entered Le Bonheur's doors.

"I was counting down how many days until class started and was so excited," she recalled. "I went out and bought brand-new scrubs, thinking, 'This is going to be so much fun.'"

And then, shortly before Thompson's training began, bam! A car accident left her without transportation.

But remember that unwavering faith and support network?

"My mom said, 'I'll take you every day,'" Thompson recalled. "Everything just worked out perfectly. This is for me because God worked it out."

Worked it out, indeed.

More than two years later, Thompson continues to work as a CNA in the cardiac unit at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, a role she says perfectly suits her.

"I'm kind of a kid at heart, so pediatrics have my heart," she said. "Our babies are critical. You build strong connections with families going through that."

And thanks to another Hire Local partnership, Thompson is also working on advancing her nursing career at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

The program helps students earn and learn their way up the career ladder with a success coach, tuition assistance and other benefits.

Thompson completed pre-requisite coursework for the licensed practical nursing program in June and will dive into her core classes in September.

"I'm really excited about that," she said.

Something else that excites Thompson? Sharing Hire Local's value with others.

Thompson recently joined Harris to promote the program on a local television station and spoke to this summer's cohort, things she never dreamed she'd do years ago.

"I had so much fun being on the news," she said. "My mama just kept watching it over and over and my little brother loves telling me how proud he is of me. I would've never done that had I not known the Hire Local team. This program has given me more opportunities to put myself out there."

While she's not exactly certain what the future holds, Thompson is confident it will work out just as everything else has. And she's beyond grateful to Harris and Hire Local for helping her make it happen.

"You don't have to go into debt to do what you want to do," Thompson said. "I love what I do, and I want to love what I do when I'm 50, 60, 70. I think life is just too short to not be doing what you love to do. This is what God wanted me to do."

Amen.

Beyond the Stipend:

In addition to financial support, Hire Local provides students with additional resources, including:

Networking and mentor opportunities.

Professional skills development training in communication, teamwork, time and stress management and workplace etiquette.

Career exposure through guest speakers, employer classroom visits and job shadowing aligning with students' interests and strengths.

Introductions to Hire Local employers and industry professionals opening doors to internships, references and jobs.

About Regions Foundation:

The Alabama-based Region Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank. To learn more about the Regions Foundation visit www.regions.com/foundation.



