London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - THE.Hosting today announced an expansion of its dedicated server portfolio, introducing enhanced configurations, additional data center locations, and a complimentary trial period for new users. The update is designed to support enterprises and technology-driven businesses requiring high reliability, scalability, and flexibility in server infrastructure.

High-Speed Connectivity and Stability

Each dedicated server is equipped with a 10 Gbps port and unlimited traffic, ensuring stable, high-volume data transfer. This feature supports projects with significant throughput demands, such as streaming platforms, gaming services, and enterprise applications. Connectivity is sourced from leading providers in the United States and Europe to maintain uptime and minimize latency.

Expanded Operating System and Management Options

The servers support a wide selection of operating systems, including Windows, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, AlmaLinux, VMware ESXi, and Proxmox VE. Clients can select and configure their preferred environment to align with specific workflows or business applications.

Global Data Center Footprint

Servers are now available in multiple international locations, including the Netherlands, United States, United Kingdom, Moldova, and Germany. This enables clients to select a hosting region that best suits performance and regulatory requirements.

Enhanced Add-On Services

Businesses can further customize their environments with optional services such as:

Additional SSD or NVMe storage for data-heavy workloads.

BGP setup for high availability and traffic management.

IPv6 address leasing to support modern, distributed networks.

Bandwidth expansion beyond 10 Gbps for large-scale deployments.

Enterprise-grade security with Cisco ASA firewalls and Failover IP.

IPv4 address options, including larger subnets, for hosting and virtualization projects.

Complimentary Trial Period

To support informed decision-making, THE.Hosting now provides a complimentary trial period for both VPS/VDS and dedicated servers. This allows prospective clients to evaluate performance and suitability before making a long-term commitment.

About THE.Hosting

Founded in 2016, THE.Hosting delivers enterprise-grade hosting solutions for organizations across industries. The company specializes in dedicated servers, virtual private servers, and customized infrastructure deployments. By combining global data center presence with professional technical support, THE.Hosting aims to provide reliable, high-performance platforms for mission-critical applications.

