The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Balloon Fiesta Announces "Globito Glow in the Village"

First-of-Its-Kind Event and 2026 ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® Theme Announcement

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Balloon Fiesta Gets its Kicks on Old 66 with the announcement of its first official event held outside of Balloon Fiesta Park. The event - a nod to the upcoming centennial of historic Route 66 and the 66th anniversary of the Village of Los Ranchos - will take place on the Monday of Balloon Fiesta week and will include the unveiling of the 2026 Balloon Fiesta theme.

Globito Glow in the Village marks the first time an event will focus solely on remote-controlled hot air balloons, known as Globitos. The free event will take place on New Mexico Day, adding an additional session to the official schedule of events. On Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, from 5:30-9:00 p.m., weather permitting, 66 Globitos will line 4th Street through the Village of Los Ranchos along a half-mile stretch of the original Route 66 for a static display and glow. These one-third-scale remote-controlled balloons bring all the color and wonder of traditional hot air balloons, including the roar of propane, in a compact and captivating form.

"This special evening is a way to honor two incredible milestones while showcasing innovation and expanding the reach of the Balloon Fiesta experience," said Julie Morgas Baca, Executive Director of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with the Village of Los Ranchos for this celebration of heritage, community, and aviation."

This event marks the first time Balloon Fiesta has taken an official event off-site during Balloon Fiesta week, offering spectators another way to engage with the magic of ballooning. The number of balloons is a tribute to both the Village of Los Ranchos' 66th anniversary and the 100-year celebration of Route 66 in 2026. A limited-edition pin will be available to commemorate this historic event. In addition to the glow, Balloon Fiesta officials will also announce the 2026 Balloon Fiesta theme with the official bumper sticker release.

"Balloon Fiesta is one of the state's most treasured celebrations, and Globito Glow in the Village offers a chance to extend the magic of Fiesta beyond the field, commemorating two anniversaries in the glow of 66 colorful balloons," said Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. "This event is a bright example of how our traditions keep evolving to surprise and delight visitors and residents, spark community pride and honor our rich culture and heritage."

More details regarding public access, street closures and parking for Globito Glow in the Village will be announced closer to the event date. The 2025 ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta® will include 90 Globitos participating in several sessions at this year's event, sponsored by the City of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

