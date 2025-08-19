HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Shortlisted in the 2025 A.I. Awards in Multiple Categories

International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Announces its Shortlist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI business operating system used by over 2 million companies worldwide, has been shortlisted in five categories at the 2025 A.I. Awards:

AI Implementation of the Year

Most Advanced AI Environment

Best AI Integration

Best AI-driven Automation Solution

Best Use of AI-driven Personalization

Now in its second year, the A.I. Awards, operated by the global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, recognize organizations at the forefront of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation. With entries spanning every continent, the program shines a spotlight on the breakthroughs shaping the next era of business technology.

A platform built on AI innovation

HighLevel's shortlisting reflects its mission to make AI practical, powerful and accessible for agencies, small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over the past year, the company has released several industry-first solutions, including:

AI Employee: Virtual agents that can sell, schedule and support customers autonomously

Voice AI & Conversation AI: Multilingual AI agents that manage calls, texts and social messages across platforms

Brand Voice AI: Content generation fully aligned with a company's unique style and messaging

MCP Server: A breakthrough framework that gives AI agents secure, standardized access to HighLevel's platform and data

Together, these advancements represent one of the most comprehensive AI environments in the market today.

HighLevel's AI ecosystem isn't just impressive in scale; it's delivering tangible results. The platform now powers over 1.37 billion monthly messages, generates more than 194 million monthly leads and supports 19 million monthly conversations, while helping agencies drive billions in annual revenue for their clients.

Recognition from the A.I. Awards

James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, said:

"We're very excited to reveal the shortlist for The 2025 A.I. Awards. Its sophomore year has proven to be even better than last year, with some stunning AI innovations from all corners of the globe being presented to our panel. It's particularly exciting to see a blend of household names standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a range of newer faces on the block, proving that ingenuity really can come from anywhere. Congratulations to HighLevel on making the shortlist, which in itself is a great achievement. We wish them, and their fellow shortlistees, well as we head into the next round of judging."

What's next

The A.I. Awards will now move into its second round of judging, where the shortlist will be narrowed to a select group of finalists. Finalists will be announced on September 16, 2025, with winners revealed in October 2025.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-ai-awards-shortlist

