Dow Jones News
19.08.2025 19:03 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-Aug-2025 / 17:29 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
  
 
Net Asset Value 
 
  
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 92.75 pence*. 
 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.92p declared on 22nd July 2025 
and will be paid on 22nd August 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1st August 2025. The ex-dividend date 
was 31st July 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
                          
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                      +44 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 399308 
EQS News ID:  2186042 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186042&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
