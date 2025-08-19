Rieg's Gun Shop & Range: Rieg's Gun Shop & Shooting Range Launches Franchise Program After 55 Years in Business

Trusted firearms retailer and training center offers entrepreneurs a rare chance to own a piece of its legacy.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Rieg's Gun Shop & Shooting Range, a family-founded business serving firearm owners since 1968, has announced the launch of its first-ever franchise program.

Known for its strong brand recognition, comprehensive training, and proven business model, Rieg's is opening franchise opportunities to qualified entrepreneurs with a passion for firearms and a commitment to responsible ownership.

Franchisees will benefit from:

A 2-week hands-on training program

Established supply chain and exclusive territories

Multiple revenue streams including retail, range fees, classes, and rentals

Ongoing support from industry veterans

"The firearm industry is booming, and our franchise partners will enter the market backed by a respected name and over five decades of experience," said Justin Hilton

According to the NSSF, over 26 million new gun owners have entered the U.S. market since 2020, fueling growth in an industry that generated $91.65 billion in 2024.

Contact:

Justin Hilton

Email: Franchise@TheRiegs.com

Office: 407.473.0869

