A Klevu-inspired feature and updated console branding demonstrate Athos Commerce's progress toward a unified platform, bringing proven strengths together for retailers.

Athos Commerce today announced the addition of Search Query Price Detection to its site search solution an enhancement inspired by capabilities from its Klevu portfolio. The company also refreshed the console's branding from Searchspring to Athos Commerce, aligning the interface with its evolving identity.

Search Query Price Detection automatically identifies and interprets price-related search terms (e.g., "under $50"), returning precise results without the need for manual filter rules. At the same time, the console interface now reflects the Athos Commerce brand while maintaining the familiar user experience that retailers rely on.

"We've said from the start that Athos Commerce will bring the best capabilities from our portfolio into a unified solution for ecommerce professionals," said Chuck Haling, CEO at Athos Commerce. "This is a clear step in that direction, showing how our combined expertise becomes practical, high-impact solutions that retailers can put to work right now."

Price-based search queries often signal strong buying intent. With Search Query Price Detection, retailers and brands can respond to those signals instantly improving relevance, reducing manual setup, and helping shoppers find the right products faster. It's a direct path to converting more high-intent searches into sales.

This announcement also reinforces Athos Commerce's momentum toward its broader vision of a unified platform: introducing proven capabilities across its portfolio in ways that deliver tangible benefits today, while aligning the console experience to the Athos Commerce brand.

About Athos Commerce

Athos Commerce helps ecommerce teams drive sharper discovery, smarter personalization, and stronger revenue outcomes. By uniting the capabilities of Searchspring, Klevu, and Intelligent Reach, Athos delivers purpose-built tools for search, merchandising, feed optimization, and performance analytics giving retailers more precision across the customer journey.

