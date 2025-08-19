BTX Precision Acquires High Tech Solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / BTX Precision is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of High Tech Solutions ("HTS"). This is the seventh acquisition for BTX Precision since its inception in 2023.

View of High Tech Solutions

HTS's manufacturing facility in Lee's Summit, MO spans 56,000 sq. ft.

Based in Lee's Summit, Missouri, HTS engages in advanced 3-, 4- and 5-axis vertical and horizontal machining and manufactures a broad range of value added benchtop assemblies and mechanical components within the commercial aerospace, military and space marketplaces.

Founded in 2009, HTS has 58 employees and a state of the art 56,000 sq. ft. facility. Key to HTS' success is its rigid adherence to Lean principles and world class training programs. HTS is consistently regarded as among its customers' most consistent and reliable suppliers.

All three owners of HTS are expected to remain with the company post transaction including Brent McConville who will lead the company as President. All operations will continue on a completely uninterrupted basis. Rick Mcintyre, BTX's Group CEO shared, "HTS's commitment to excellence in both quality and reliability are instrumental to their success. They, like BTX, play a critical role in meeting customers' mission critical needs and requirements. They like us are also enjoying significant growth."

"The entire team at HTS could not be more excited about our future alongside the BTX Precision team and its platform of advanced manufacturing companies." HTS founder, Dan Phillips, stated. "Our cultures, operating philosophies and focus on customer success are very much aligned."

The acquisition of HTS which has a sterling reputation, underscores BTX's continued commitment to our customers and to the broader industry. BTX's current family of advanced manufacturing companies, along with others that we expect to add in the not too distant future, have made and will continue to make BTX Precision one of the fastest growing and dynamic companies in the industry.

About BTX Precision

BTX Precision is a privately held, capital sponsored precision manufacturing platform focused squarely on the corners of the supply chain which demand the most sophisticated and capable development and production partners. B (Build) T (To) X (Print, Specification, Standard, Desire, Etc) Precision signifies the contract manufacturing nature of the BTX family of companies' business, and the design for manufacturing partner role they often play. As such, BTX and its subsidiaries pride ourselves on being a design and precision manufacturing extension of the partners in industries we serve.

BTX's strategic investments have positioned the company well both in terms of its manufacturing capabilities (complex milling, turning, additive manufacturing, laser machining, EDM, and fabrication) and geography with a well established footprint throughout North America. Our reach to and support of the most demanding customers in the most challenging industries continues to create a compelling competitive stance within the precision component manufacturing landscape.

