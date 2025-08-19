New facility supports FlightSafety's continued growth and Arizona's expanding role in aviation leadership

FlightSafety International, a global leader in aviation training, today announced the expansion of its operations in Arizona with the construction of a new 100,000-square-foot Learning Center in Mesa. This expansion is part of FlightSafety's broader growth strategy, building on the company's long-standing presence in the state through its Tucson Learning Center, and adds to its growing network of flagship training centers across the U.S. and around the world. The new Mesa facility is designed to meet rising demand for high-quality aviation training and reflects FlightSafety's continued commitment to advancing aviation safety and preparedness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250815816093/en/

Concept rendering, Oculus Inc.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for October 2025, with the center expected to open in early 2028.

"This expansion is a reflection of FlightSafety's continued growth and long-term investment in the future of aviation training and safety," said Barbara Telek, President, FlightSafety International. "As global demand rises, we're scaling our operations to support our customers and advance the highest standards of safety and preparedness. The new Mesa Learning Center strengthens our ability to deliver world-class training while supporting the aviation workforce in Arizona and across the industry."

The Mesa facility will include full-flight simulators and advanced training devices, with capacity to serve pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crews. The center is designed to scale over time to meet increasing demand.

The Mesa Learning Center is expected to bring strong economic benefits to the region. Following the opening and as operations ramp up, approximately 100 jobs are projected to be created, with potential for additional growth over time. In addition to direct job creation, the center is expected to attract thousands of aviation professionals to the area for training each year, bringing measurable tourism and business travel activity to local hotels, restaurants, and service providers.

"FlightSafety's decision to expand in Mesa is a major win for our region," said Gila River Indian Community Lt. Governor Regina Antone, Board Chair, Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. "This project will bring meaningful economic impact and reinforce Mesa's leadership position in the global aviation landscape."

Arizona has played a prominent role in the aviation industry, with a strong presence of manufacturing, engineering, and service providers across the state. The region supports a growing ecosystem of aerospace innovation and operations, providing the ideal foundation for FlightSafety's latest expansion. Its robust infrastructure and strategic location in the Southwest offer convenience and access to major aviation hubs.

"Mesa is proud to welcome FlightSafety to our community," said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman. "This facility will not only serve aviation professionals from around the globe, but it will also showcase Mesa as a city where innovation, training excellence, and economic growth go hand in hand."

This announcement marks the latest step in FlightSafety's strategic growth initiative to expand access to premier aviation training while supporting the communities where it operates.

About FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is the world's preeminent professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems, and displays to educational, commercial, government, and military organizations. The company elevates safety standards across the aviation industry through rigorous training for pilots, technicians, and other professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. In business for 70+ years, FlightSafety currently operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at learning centers and training locations on six continents. For more information, please visit flightsafety.com.

