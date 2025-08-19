Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
19.08.2025 20:26 Uhr
Estimating Edge Answers Your Biggest Construction Estimating Questions

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE®, and a part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, addresses the most common questions and challenges contractors face in the complex world of construction estimating.

With rising material costs across different trades - concrete prices alone increased from 10.3% in 2022 to 11.2% in 2023 - accurate estimating has become critical for project success and profitability.

Yet many construction professionals struggle with common estimating pitfalls, including labor cost inaccuracies, outdated material pricing, missing overhead costs and time-consuming manual calculations.

Understanding these challenges is the first step toward more profitable projects. Common construction estimating questions cover everything from material cost fluctuations to labor productivity factors, overhead allocation methods, and technology integration strategies.

Estimating Edge's FAQ guide cover questions that include:

  • Trade-specific pricing databases and their accuracy

  • Automated takeoff capabilities and time savings

  • Labor calculation methodologies for precise estimates

  • Cloud-based solutions for mobile project access

The guide will also offer some insights into Estimating Edge's bidding software, The EDGE - an all-in-one takeoff and estimating solution designed for the acoustical, concrete, drywall, EIFS, fireproofing, flooring, painting, roofing, wall panels and waterproofing trades.

Ready to dive deeper into construction estimating best practices? Check out the article "Construction Estimating: Common Questions" for detailed insights and practical solutions.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-answers-your-biggest-construction-estimating-ques-1061609

