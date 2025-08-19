Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a globally leading digital asset trading platform, has officially listed Qubetics ($TICS) at 11:00 on June 30, 2025 (UTC). This marks a key milestone for QUBETICS and its innovative approach to decentralized communication, AI integration, and Web3 user identity infrastructure. Users are now able to access the TICS/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tics_usdt
TICS listing banner
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/257568_c23c1107246ff94f_001full.jpg
Powering the Next Wave of Real Web3 Adoption
Qubetics is more than just a blockchain-it's a complete ecosystem designed to make Web3 practical, secure, and accessible. The TICS token powers a wide array of real-world use cases, tailored to solve major adoption challenges.
Interoperability
Qubetics enables direct interaction with the networks, without bridges, wrapped tokens, or centralized intermediaries. Users can move value across chains with low fees, no KYC, and complete control over their assets, making cross-chain functionality seamless and trustless.
QubeQode IDE for No-Code Development
Qubetics empowers anyone to build on-chain with its low-code/no-code integrated development environment, lowering barriers for startups and enterprises entering Web3.
Decentralized VPN (dVPN)
Offering privacy-first access to the decentralized internet, Qubetics' dVPN helps users bypass censorship and maintain full digital freedom.
Cross-Border Payments with No KYC & No Bridges
Users can send and receive value across major chains with low fees and no centralized intervention, ideal for global commerce and remittance.
Key Features of the Qubetics Ecosystem
AI-Powered Infrastructure
From autonomous bots to multilingual support and DAO automation, Qubetics integrates intelligent tools that streamline the Web3 experience.
Cross-Chain Compatibility
Qubetics is engineered for seamless interoperability across major L1 and L2 chains, unlocking truly borderless blockchain interaction.
Tokenomics
The TICS token is the fuel for the QUBETICS ecosystem. It facilitates:
Access to premium AI services
Payment for messaging bandwidth and storage
DAO governance participation
Staking and contributor rewards
A portion of protocol fees will be directed to validators and burns, contributing to long-term sustainability and value alignment for holders. The supply is capped, and vesting schedules are structured to ensure fair distribution and ecosystem longevity.
Learn More about TICS
Website: https://www.qubetics.com/
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.
Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Community & Social Media:
Telegram
YouTube
Press contact:
press@lbank.com
Business Contact:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.com
business@lbank.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257568
SOURCE: LBank