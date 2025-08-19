Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a globally leading digital asset trading platform, has officially listed Qubetics ($TICS) at 11:00 on June 30, 2025 (UTC). This marks a key milestone for QUBETICS and its innovative approach to decentralized communication, AI integration, and Web3 user identity infrastructure. Users are now able to access the TICS/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tics_usdt





TICS listing banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/257568_c23c1107246ff94f_001full.jpg

Powering the Next Wave of Real Web3 Adoption

Qubetics is more than just a blockchain-it's a complete ecosystem designed to make Web3 practical, secure, and accessible. The TICS token powers a wide array of real-world use cases, tailored to solve major adoption challenges.

Interoperability



Qubetics enables direct interaction with the networks, without bridges, wrapped tokens, or centralized intermediaries. Users can move value across chains with low fees, no KYC, and complete control over their assets, making cross-chain functionality seamless and trustless.

QubeQode IDE for No-Code Development



Qubetics empowers anyone to build on-chain with its low-code/no-code integrated development environment, lowering barriers for startups and enterprises entering Web3.

Decentralized VPN (dVPN)



Offering privacy-first access to the decentralized internet, Qubetics' dVPN helps users bypass censorship and maintain full digital freedom.

Cross-Border Payments with No KYC & No Bridges



Users can send and receive value across major chains with low fees and no centralized intervention, ideal for global commerce and remittance.

Key Features of the Qubetics Ecosystem

AI-Powered Infrastructure

From autonomous bots to multilingual support and DAO automation, Qubetics integrates intelligent tools that streamline the Web3 experience.

Cross-Chain Compatibility

Qubetics is engineered for seamless interoperability across major L1 and L2 chains, unlocking truly borderless blockchain interaction.

Tokenomics

The TICS token is the fuel for the QUBETICS ecosystem. It facilitates:

Access to premium AI services

Payment for messaging bandwidth and storage

DAO governance participation

Staking and contributor rewards

A portion of protocol fees will be directed to validators and burns, contributing to long-term sustainability and value alignment for holders. The supply is capped, and vesting schedules are structured to ensure fair distribution and ecosystem longevity.

Learn More about TICS

Website: https://www.qubetics.com/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257568

SOURCE: LBank