Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - The largest higher education system in Oklahoma welcomed a record number of students this week for the start of the fall semester, eclipsing the previous record set in 2013.

There were 36,934 students enrolled across the OSU System on the first day of classes, and that number is expected to continue to rise as class enrollment is still open.

This also marks the second consecutive year of record enrollment at the OSU-Stillwater campus and the fourth straight year of record-setting freshman enrollment, with nearly 5,200 freshmen enrolled at the OSU-Stillwater campus.

Last fall, OSU surpassed 5,000 in freshmen enrollment, reaching a milestone of the We Are Land-Grant plan two years ahead of schedule.

OSU President Jim Hess credited the university's ongoing focus on student success as a major factor in the university's sustained growth. From expanding scholarship opportunities to keeping tuition and mandatory fees flat for four straight years, Dr. Hess said OSU is proving its commitment to always putting students first.

"Setting a new enrollment record is more than a number. It's a testament to the trust families place in Oklahoma State University and our unwavering commitment to student success," Hess said. "Our student-first focus continues to demonstrate that the faculty and staff are dedicated to helping each and every student realize their dreams.

"By expanding scholarship opportunities, we're making college more accessible to students, furthering our efforts to reduce the financial burden carried by those wanting to pursue higher education.

"By launching bold initiatives like OSU Polytech, we're creating an educational environment that is more relevant for the jobs of tomorrow, assuring that we fulfill our land-grant mission and meet the workforce needs of Oklahoma and beyond."

OSU also has set new records for total Honors College enrollment (3,843), OSU-CHS campus enrollment, STEM majors (9,478) and online student enrollment (2,997).

Karen Chen, vice president of enrollment management, said the impact of OSU's student-focused approach extends beyond the classroom. She said the Cowboy family takes pride in being genuine and welcoming to everyone.

"We want each student to have a great educational and personal experience," Chen said. "Everyone on campus truly wants to see our students succeed. OSU is a special place where students feel like campus is a home away from home and a place where there are endless possibilities."

Another factor in the OSU System's surging enrollment is OSU Polytech. Officially launched in 2023, it has expanded the career-driving educational options available at its Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Okmulgee locations. OSU Senior Vice President of System Affairs Kyle Wray said the OSU Polytech initiative is expanding education access across the state, upscaling the state's workforce and driving economic growth.

"OSU has been the state's undisputed leader in advanced technology education for over 75 years, and OSU Polytech is broadening educational opportunities for all Oklahomans. Our intentional work with industry leaders has been instrumental in the development of top-tier programs aimed at ensuring students across the university system are highly skilled and career-ready."

The recently introduced Horizon Scholars Program is just one example of how OSU is working to bolster scholarship funding. Launched with a $12 million gift from 12 alumni families, the program will provide a unique educational experience and renewable, four-year support for first-time freshmen starting next fall.

Another example is the Thoma Scholars Program, supported by the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation, which provides opportunities to develop strong leadership skills and participate in the Honors College while earning an OSU degree.

"I wanted to go to OSU very badly," said Taggert Thrash, an applied exercise science freshman. "Financial support was essential for me to be able to attend OSU. The Thomas' generosity made that happen. It was truly a dream come true.

"OSU is a beautiful place with amazing people. It is truly a blessing to attend college at such a unique place. The quality and standard at OSU are truly exceptional."

Fellow Thoma Scholar Morgan Fury, an animal science/pre-pharmacy freshman, said she feels a sense of community and belonging at OSU.

"OSU stood out from other schools by encouraging students to go beyond the classroom," she said. "They want students to get involved in organizations, grow leadership skills, study abroad and explore new opportunities."

As a Stillwater native whose parents met at OSU, incoming freshman Tayler Glidewell didn't have to travel far to get to campus, but she said she is excited to see where her journey takes her and thankful for the opportunities her scholarship will provide. She said OSU has always been home, both figuratively and literally, but that wasn't the only reason she had OSU atop her list.

"I'm excited for the whole college experience, the classes, moving out, meeting new people, experiencing a whole new way to live," she said. "It's all so exciting."

BY THE NUMBERS: OSU's Record Enrollment*

Largest system enrollment (36,934)

Largest total enrollment on the Stillwater campus (27,655)

Largest freshman class (5,184)

Largest undergrad enrollment (22,909)

Largest online student enrollment (2,997)

Most non-residents enrolled (8,475 - not including international students)

Most STEM majors students (9,478)

Record system professional enrollment -1,084 (Includes doctor of osteopathic medicine students and doctor of veterinary medicine students)

Record system graduate enrollment - 5,754 (This includes OSU Grad and CHS Grad)

Record system undergraduate enrollment - 30,096 (OSU Stillwater/Tulsa, OKM, OKC)

* Numbers reflect enrollment on the first day of fall semester; enrollment census to be finalized in September after add/drop deadline.

