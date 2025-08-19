CannaPharmaRX Expands Cannabis Exports, Projects $1M+ Q3 Revenue

CREMONA, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), an emerging leader in global cannabis cultivation and exports, announces a series of strategic developments. The goal is to strengthen its international footprint and production capacity.

The company continues to make significant steps in its mission to supply premium cannabis products to high-demand international markets, including Germany, Portugal, and Israel. Here's an overview of their recent shipments along with the Q3 revenue estimate.

Major Cannabis Shipments to Europe

Building on its successful export operations, CannaPharmaRX has completed its second shipment to Germany in July by delivering 139.6 kilograms. Demand remains strong in Germany for our product, and we continue to take new orders for our strains.

In August, the company plans to execute two additional shipments to Germany and Portugal totaling 300 kilograms:

? 180.2 kg of high-THC products marking continued interest in our premium products.

? 119.8 kg of low-THC products for the more economical strains that we are producing.

Expanding Presence in Israel

In addition to its European exports, CannaPharmaRX is also preparing a shipment of

approximately 142 kg of medium-quality cannabis buds to Israel. This is another step in the company's strategy to diversify its customer base and strengthen trade relationships in international markets. We are deliberately growing strains that cater to different consumers and different pricing needs so that we are scaling across all sectors.

Scaling Up Production with a New Growing Room

To meet increasing demand, CannaPharmaRX plans to open its sixth growing room in

September, bringing it closer to its total capacity of ten potential grow rooms. The expansion will also allow the company to cultivate new, recently tested cannabis varieties that have delivered promising results during trials.

Strong Q3 Revenue Forecast

The company projects third-quarter revenues of approximately $1,050,000 CAD, with the anticipation of additional shipments before the end of September. This forecast may vary slightly depending on fluctuations in the Euro-to-Canadian Dollar exchange rate.

CTO Update

CannaPharmaRX continues to address regulatory matters in Canada with the BCSC. The company will submit a detailed response to the latest communication received in May by the end of August, with legal guidance from Fasken Law Firm.

Contact:

Company: CannapharmaRx

Name: Constantine Nkafu

Website: https://cannapharmarx.com

Phone: 403-637-0420

Mail: info@cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cannapharmarx-expands-cannabis-exports-projects-1m-q3-revenue-1062896