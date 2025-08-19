Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QR6 | ISIN: US13765D1090 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANNAPHARMARX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANNAPHARMARX INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 20:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CannaPharmaRX Expands Cannabis Exports, Projects $1M+ Q3 Revenue

CREMONA, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), an emerging leader in global cannabis cultivation and exports, announces a series of strategic developments. The goal is to strengthen its international footprint and production capacity.

The company continues to make significant steps in its mission to supply premium cannabis products to high-demand international markets, including Germany, Portugal, and Israel. Here's an overview of their recent shipments along with the Q3 revenue estimate.

Major Cannabis Shipments to Europe

Building on its successful export operations, CannaPharmaRX has completed its second shipment to Germany in July by delivering 139.6 kilograms. Demand remains strong in Germany for our product, and we continue to take new orders for our strains.

In August, the company plans to execute two additional shipments to Germany and Portugal totaling 300 kilograms:

? 180.2 kg of high-THC products marking continued interest in our premium products.

? 119.8 kg of low-THC products for the more economical strains that we are producing.

Expanding Presence in Israel

In addition to its European exports, CannaPharmaRX is also preparing a shipment of

approximately 142 kg of medium-quality cannabis buds to Israel. This is another step in the company's strategy to diversify its customer base and strengthen trade relationships in international markets. We are deliberately growing strains that cater to different consumers and different pricing needs so that we are scaling across all sectors.

Scaling Up Production with a New Growing Room

To meet increasing demand, CannaPharmaRX plans to open its sixth growing room in

September, bringing it closer to its total capacity of ten potential grow rooms. The expansion will also allow the company to cultivate new, recently tested cannabis varieties that have delivered promising results during trials.

Strong Q3 Revenue Forecast

The company projects third-quarter revenues of approximately $1,050,000 CAD, with the anticipation of additional shipments before the end of September. This forecast may vary slightly depending on fluctuations in the Euro-to-Canadian Dollar exchange rate.

CTO Update

CannaPharmaRX continues to address regulatory matters in Canada with the BCSC. The company will submit a detailed response to the latest communication received in May by the end of August, with legal guidance from Fasken Law Firm.

Contact:
Company: CannapharmaRx
Name: Constantine Nkafu
Website: https://cannapharmarx.com
Phone: 403-637-0420
Mail: info@cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cannapharmarx-expands-cannabis-exports-projects-1m-q3-revenue-1062896

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.