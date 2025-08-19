London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - SmartFlow Payments Limited, trading as Sends, is about to launch advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions tailored to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. Alona Shevtsova, CEO of SmartFlow, commented:

"The integration of AI into our AML and KYC procedures is a milestone in our plan to combine innovation, human expertise and regulatory excellence. Artificial Intelligence enables us to enhance compliance through predictive behaviour models. Combining all the accessible tools, we, at SmartFlow, build trust and safeguard the financial ecosystem."





Alona Shevtsova will also share her insights on the role of AI in fintech as a panellist at the upcoming Middle East Banking Summit in Dubai, where industry leaders plan to explore how advanced technologies are changing the future of fintech worldwide.

Key highlights

AI-Driven AML & KYC systems

SmartFlow is integrating advanced AI algorithms, including machine learning and predictive analytics, to enhance transaction monitoring and identity verification. These systems are designed to rapidly detect unusual activity, flag potential financial crime, and reduce false positives-driving operational efficiency and improving compliance accuracy.

Boosted compliance and security

Building on its existing credentials, including PCI DSS certification, SmartFlow's AI launch further reinforces its stature as a trusted e-money institution regulated by the FCA.

Operational efficiency & scalability

AI-powered automation will standardise and scale compliance workflows, streamlining KYC onboarding and AML screening-enabling SmartFlow to serve growing demand while maintaining rigorous oversight.

Enhanced client trust and experience

Through faster onboarding and smarter, proactive monitoring, customers can expect smoother interactions, transparency, and compliance processes.

About SmartFlow Payments Limited (Sends)

SmartFlow Payments Limited, trading as Sends, is a UK-based e-money institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer electronic money issuance, payment services, virtual IBAN accounts, and multi-currency business accounts. Operating with technological agility, SmartFlow enables businesses to manage international payments, FX conversions, and dashboard analytics in a unified platform.

