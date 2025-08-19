Physicians for Informed Consent Publishes Silver Booklet, Shows Childhood Vaccines Not Proven Safer Than the Diseases They Target

Data-driven analysis compares disease risks to vaccine risks, highlighting evidence gaps and urging review of school vaccine mandates

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) has announced the publication of "Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology," also known as the Silver Booklet, a groundbreaking book that challenges the belief that vaccines are unequivocally safer than the diseases they intend to prevent.

Silver Booklet



Drawing on peer-reviewed studies, government health statistics, and over a decade of research and development by PIC, the book presents a reader-friendly analysis of the risks of childhood vaccines compared to that of infectious diseases - and equips parents, healthcare professionals, and policymakers with clear, concise data to support informed decision-making.

The book covers:

Easy-to-understand summaries of childhood diseases, their symptoms, and potential complications

Data-driven comparisons of vaccine risks versus disease risks

An analysis of the vaccine ingredient aluminum and its neurotoxic effects

Visual charts and illustrations that make complex data easy to grasp

"Vaccine policies have operated within a paradigm that assumes vaccines are inherently safer than the diseases they target," said Shira Miller, M.D., PIC founder and president. "However, the data tell a different story - particularly for children at normal risk. That's why vaccine mandates deserve immediate and serious reconsideration."

Key findings:

Before mass vaccination was introduced, fatality and permanent disability was low for childhood infectious diseases in normal-risk children - in particular, those covered in the book: hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella. Measles deaths declined 98% from 1900 to 1963, before the measles vaccine was introduced, and the fatality rate was 1 in 10,000 or 0.01% overall, and 1 in 93,000 or 0.001% with normal levels of vitamin A.

U.S. children receive74 vaccine doses, including22 injections containing aluminum, a neurotoxin. The aluminum content in many vaccines exceeds government safety limits for infants.

Many vaccines either wane in efficacy over time ordo not prevent asymptomatic infection or transmission (e.g., hepatitis B, MMR, DTaP, polio, flu, COVID-19). Therefore, fully vaccinated individuals can still become infected and spread viruses or bacteria, even with mild or no symptoms of their own.

Long-term safety studies have not been conducted to evaluate vaccines for their potential to cause genetic mutations, cancer or impaired fertility, and current vaccine safety studies have not ruled out the possibility that vaccines may cause greater death or permanent disability (e.g., autistic-spectrum disorders, epilepsy, demyelinating diseases, attention deficit disorder) than the diseases themselves.

"As the nation considers how to improve children's health in the face of rising chronic illness, there's never been a more critical time to review vaccine policy through a scientific lens," said Greg Glaser, Esq., PIC general counsel. "The Silver Booklet offers that lens."

Who should read this book:

Parents seeking objective scientific data

Medical professionals striving to support informed consent

Legislators and public health officials involved in vaccination policy

Journalists covering health and medical freedom topics

How to order:

To learn more or order your copy of "Vaccines and the Diseases They Target," visit silverbooklet.org.

Contact Information

Greg Glaser

General Counsel

info@picphysicians.org

925-642-6651





SOURCE: Physicians for Informed Consent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/physicians-for-informed-consent-publishes-silver-booklet-shows-childhood-vaccines-not-pro-1062610