Critical Health Info for National Wellness Month on TipsOnTv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / During summer, it is easy to lose track of our healthy habits. August is National Wellness Month, the perfect time to refocus our efforts on self-care, managing stress and promoting healthy routines. Trusted health and lifestyle expert, Dr. Yael Varnado, affectionately called "Dr. V," offers some timely tips and products to stay as healthy as possible this time of year. "Dr. V" is a practicing physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge she shares on network TV shows.

A GOOD WAY TO REDUCE STRESS

National Wellness Month is a reminder to prioritize self-care and create healthy habits. Whether starting a new job, taking a test or flying, I recommend Boiron StressCalm and StressCalm On the Go. These homeopathic medicines have no known drug interactions and offer sedative-free relief for occasional nervous tension, irritability, and fatigue due to everyday stress, so stay focused and relaxed. Perfect for busy routines and available in meltaway tablets or pellets for ages 12 and up. Wellness is about finding simple ways like StressCalm to manage life's everyday challenges.

GET READY FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR

With school starting, be prepared in case a bug invades the household with Oscillococcinum by Boiron, or Oscillo for short. Taken at the first sign of flu symptoms, it helps fight those symptoms like chills, body aches, and fatigue before they get out of hand. Oscillo is a non-drowsy, homeopathic option that is suitable for everyone ages 2 and up and does not interact with other medicines. It's ideal to keep at home or take on the go and is widely available wherever. For more information, visit discover.boironusa.com

