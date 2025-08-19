Adjusted EBITDA increases 5% FXN YoY with all segments contributing positively to quarterly results in their local currency

Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("second quarter 2025" or "2Q25"). Financial results are expressed in Peruvian Soles ("S/" or PEN") and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted.

2Q25 Consolidated Highlights

Consolidated Revenue increased 4% FXN while decreasing 2% YoY on reported basis to S/1,094 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% FXN, and decreased 3% YoY to S/241 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin remained flat at 22.1%

Adjusted Net Income was S/89 million, up from S/13 million in 2Q24 and S/55 million in 1Q25

Leverage Ratio was 3.6x, in line with 3.6x in 1Q25

Oncology MLR reached a record low level of 49.8%

Message from Auna's Executive Chairman and President

Auna grew its year-over-year ("YoY") FX-neutral Adjusted EBITDA by 5%, with all three country segments contributing positively to our performance recovery in local currency terms. Despite significant foreign exchange headwinds-particularly the depreciation of the Mexican and Colombian currencies versus the Peruvian Sol- each operation demonstrated resilience to execute its strategy with utmost discipline with the goal of delivering clinical and operational excellence, showcasing the power of our diversified geographic footprint.

We continue to build a stronger, more efficient organization, while positioning Auna to effectively seize the near to long-term growth opportunities in Mexico's massive private healthcare market. In Mexico, we have contained and stabilized the adverse effects related to physician/supplier relationships that temper the implementation of the AunaWay, in particular with respect to patient/physician alignment and cost containment for payors. Improvements in pricing and service mix, coupled with continued cost discipline, enabled us to grow EBITDA despite lower surgical volumes. This quarter also marked significant progress on key strategic initiatives in Mexico, including recruitment and integration of lead medical directors and physicians, productivity programs, expansion of the Oncosalud network outside of Monterrey, and selective capital deployment. In Peru, revenue growth across both Oncosalud and our healthcare network was supported by plan membership expansion, further price adjustments, and service volume increases, even as we expanded healthcare capacity. In Colombia, the risk-sharing models we have been implementing since last year are gaining additional traction, while collections commitments from intervened payors have been received on time as of the end of the quarter, reducing the need for impairment provisions as well as improvement in margins and cash flow.

Looking ahead, we continue to work on the optimization of our capital structure. We improved our maturity profile and maintained our Leverage Ratio at 3.6x, while continuing to target a medium-term goal of below 3.0x.

We are confident that the regional healthcare platform we are building-focused on high-complexity care, integrated care delivery, and disciplined capital allocation-positions Auna for further growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.

Overview of 2Q25 Consolidated Results

Revenues decreased 2% YoY to S/1,094 million, increasing 4% FXN, with revenues in local currency ("L.C.") increasing 5% in Mexico and 8% in Peru while remaining flat versus 2Q24 in Colombia. In Mexico, healthcare network revenue increased, supported by higher tickets associated with high complexity services and an improved pricing mix in other non-core services. The Peruvian healthcare network benefited from higher demand for surgeries, membership growth, as well as price adjustments. In Colombia, the YoY growth in risk-sharing models supported the top line amidst a reduced service offering for intervened EPSs, the local insurance companies.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% YoY, increasing 5% FXN, to S/241 million, with the margin flat at 22.1%. In L.C. terms, Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% in Mexico, 8% in Peru and 9% in Colombia. The increase in FXN Adjusted EBITDA reflects revenue growth in Mexico and Peru, as well as expenses that support growth, including investments in medical talent in Mexico and Peru, and sales commissions at Oncosalud. In Colombia, Adjusted EBITDA, included lower impairment provisions. Additionally, the results in Auna's reporting currency were impacted by a 16% depreciation of MXN versus PEN and 9% depreciation of COP versus PEN.

Net finance costs were S/46 million in 2Q25 versus S/182 million in 2Q24. Net finance costs, excluding FX effects, would have been S/115 million in 2Q25 and S/133 million in 2Q24, a decrease of S/18 million or 13%. The FX impact in 2Q25 includes a positive non-cash amount of S/68 million versus a negative S/49 million non-cash FX impact from 2Q24, mainly due to the effect of the appreciation of the Peruvian Sol against the US Dollar outside the range of Auna's call-spread hedge.

Net Income was S/84 million in 2Q25 compared to S/8 million in 2Q24. On a per-share basis, Auna reported Net Income of S/1.10, based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted shares of 74,217,754.

Adjusted Net Income was S/89 million in 2Q25, versus S/13 million in 2Q24. On a per-share basis, Auna reported Adjusted Net Income of S/1.17, based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted shares of 74,217,754.

Conference Call Details

When: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, August 20, 2025

Who: Mr. Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and President; Mrs. Gisele Remy, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; Mr. Lorenzo Massart, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Equity Capital Markets.

Dial-in: +1 888 596 4144 (U.S. domestic), +1 646 968 2525 (International)

Passcode: 3884034

To access Auna's financial results call via telephone, callers need to press to be connected to an operator.

About AUNA

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2025, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,333 beds, and 1.4 million healthcare plans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including, our target Leverage Ratio, the near to long-term growth opportunities in Mexico and the creation of further growth and long-term value. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Our actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our expectations and forecasts as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see our Form 20-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Financial Guidance Disclaimer

Auna's guidance is based on management's current performance outlook and expected macroeconomic and regulatory conditions in the three countries where the Company operates. Any changes in these conditions could have an impact on the guidance provided.

Auna's financial guidance reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS measures, specifically Leverage Ratio guidance, to the relevant forward-looking IFRS measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Leverage Ratio to projected net income without unreasonable effort. The financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release.

