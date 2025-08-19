Lendway, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting and Stockholder Proposal Submission Dates

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Lendway, Inc. (Nasdaq:LDWY) ("Lendway") today announced that its Board of Directors has established November 19, 2025 as the date of Lendway's next annual meeting of stockholders (the "2025 Annual Meeting"). The exact time and location of the 2025 Annual Meeting will be specified in a definitive proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The date of the 2025 Annual Meeting is more than 30 days after the anniversary of Lendway's prior annual meeting of stockholders, primarily because of the previously announced change in the company's fiscal year end from December 31 to June 30 of each calendar year. Stockholders who, in accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), wish to present proposals (other than director nominations) for inclusion in the company's proxy materials relating to the 2025 Annual Meeting must follow the procedures provided in Rule 14a-8 and Lendway's Bylaws. To be timely, such proposals must be delivered to or mailed and received by our corporate secretary on or before the close of business on August 29, 2025, which is a reasonable time before printing and mailing of our proxy materials for the meeting.

Stockholders who intend to propose an item of business for consideration at the 2025 Annual Meeting, but not have it included in Lendway's proxy statement, or intending to nominate a person for election as a director at the 2025 Annual Meeting, must provide timely written notice of such proposal or nomination. To be timely under our Bylaws, such notice must be delivered to or mailed and received by our corporate secretary no later than the close of business on August 29, 2025, and must contain the information specified in the Bylaws.

In addition to satisfying the foregoing requirements under our Bylaws, to comply with the universal proxy rules, Stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than our nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act, no later than September 20, 2025.

About Lendway, Inc.

Lendway, Inc (Nasdaq:LDWY) is a specialty ag company focused on making and managing its ag investments in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is the majority owner of Bloomia, one of the largest producers of fresh-cut tulips in the United States. For additional information, contact (800) 874-4648 or visit our website at www.lendway.com. Investor inquiries can be submitted to info@lendway.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current facts are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements expressing the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and members of our management team regarding, for instance, the date of our annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, which we have assessed and which, by its nature, is dynamic and subject to rapid and even abrupt changes.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and additional risks identified in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the reasons why actual results would differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statement, other than as required by law.

