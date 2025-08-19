International WELL Building Institute: Experion Developers Achieves Prestigious WELL for Residential Precertification for Three Iconic Projects

The first in India under the WELL for residential program, Experion is on track to deliver nearly 1,000 healthier homes to residents

NEW DELHI, INDIA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Experion Developers, a leading residential real estate company in India, and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations and communities, announced today that three of Experion's flagship residential complexes have achieved the precertified WELL Residence designation awarded through IWBI's WELL for residential program. This precertification for nearly 1,000 residences marks a major milestone of Experion's progress in delivering healthier and more resilient homes in India.

By achieving WELL for residential precertification for Elements in Sector 45, Noida, The Trillion in Sector 48, Gurugram, and One42 in Sector 42, Gurugram, Experion Developers became the first real estate developer in India to receive this prestigious designation, reinforcing its leadership in creating future-forward living experiences. This milestone signifies Experion's championship in designing homes that are not only aesthetically appealing but also scientifically aligned with global standards on buildings advancing health and well-being. Upon construction completion and passing third-party verification of the WELL strategies implemented, a precertified WELL for residential project will achieve certified WELL Residence status.

"Receiving WELL for residential precertification is a proud moment for us," said B K Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers. "This recognition under the global WELL program reinforces our commitment to building homes that go beyond aesthetics and luxury to truly support the well-being of our residents. It reflects our belief that homes should be places of comfort, health, and vitality."

The WELL for residential program is a globally recognized evidence-based, third-party verified framework developed to transform the way homes are designed, built and maintained to support resident health and well-being. It evaluates how health-focused design, operations, and behaviors within the home can enhance human well-being. It covers critical aspects like indoor air and water quality, natural lighting, access to fitness and green spaces, and overall strategies promoting physical and mental well-being.

"As global demand for healthier, more resilient homes continues to grow, creating spaces that actively support well-being has never been more important," said Prateek Khanna, IWBI Chief Operating Officer. "We applaud Experion's leadership in putting resident health first and setting a strong example for healthier homes in India."

As a leading developer in India, Experion prioritizes wellness not as a trend, but as a foundational design principle. Each pre-certified residence integrates WELL features that support healthier lifestyles including:

Advanced indoor air quality solutions: Limiting exposure to construction pollution by implementing dust and moisture management strategies, along with installing mechanical exhaust systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and enforcing a smoking ban.

Water Systems and water quality: Water systems designed with use of certified plumbing materials and regular monitoring and system maintenance; building water treatment devices are maintained for water quality.

Fire safety measures: Homes are located in low-risk fire zones and designed to include automatic sprinkler systems.

Emergency backup power: All homes are equipped with backup power systems in case of emergencies.

Thermal comfort: Outdoor spaces include materials and vegetation to help reduce solar heat absorption.

Resident wellness guide: An in-home guidebook that educates residents on the health benefits of their built environment and offers practical guides to live better every day.

Experion Elements, The Trillion, and One42 are designed with a strong emphasis on environmental and human health. Experion designed these residences to feature generous green spaces, abundant natural daylight, active lifestyle zones, and an overall infrastructure that promotes physical activity, restfulness, and emotional balance.

At a time when homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing health, safety, and sustainability, Experion Developers is setting a new benchmark in the Indian real estate sector. With this precertification, the company is not only on the path to achieving full WELL Residence status for its projects, but also leading the charge toward responsible, human-centric development.

This achievement reaffirms Experion's vision of transforming India's residential landscape by designing homes that empower residents to live well physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Launched in 2024, the WELL for residential program seeks to provide a solution that helps transform the global residential market and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, has access to a home that enhances their health and enables them to make healthier decisions. It is part of IWBI's WELL ecosystem that comprises WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, a library of building and organizational strategies focused on health, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Equity Rating, WELL Coworking Rating and certification under the WELL Community Standard. WELL's holistic, evidence-based approach has provided a roadmap for organizations to promote human and social capital performance and enhance their ESG strategy. As a result, thousands of organizations including nearly 30% of Global and Fortune 500 companies across nearly 140 countries have adopted WELL strategies in nearly 100,000 commercial and residential locations totalling nearly six billion square feet of space.

About Experion Developers

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by 100% FDI, Experion Developers is committed to delivering world class residential, commercial, and mixed-use. Experion Developers is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group headquartered in Singapore, with a strong focus on high-growth sectors such as Real Estate, Renewable Energy, Private & Structured Credit, and Public Markets across India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions, and Experion Capital, an emerging NBFC specialising in real estate and infrastructure financing.

About International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

The Trillion:

Project: THE TRILLION, Sector 48, Gurugram

RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/911/643/2025/14

www.haryanarera.gov.in

Experion Elements:

RERA Registered Project Name: Experion Elements

Phase-1 RERA Regn. No. UPRERAPRJ120027/04/2024

Phase-2 RERA Regn. No. UPRERAPRJ953234/04/2024

www.up-rera.in | www.experion.co/elements

Collection Bank Account Number: 927322903 (DBS Bank Ltd.)

One42:

Project: One42, Golf Course Road

RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/893/625/2024/120

www.haryanarera.gov.in

Media contact

Experion Developers: https://www.experion.co/

IWBI: media@wellcertified.com

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/experion-developers-achieves-prestigious-well-for-residential-pr-1063041