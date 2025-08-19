KonaTel Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Diversified Hosted Services Expansion

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB:KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Revenues of $2.2 million, down 50.3% compared to the second quarter last year. The decrease in revenue, as discussed with our year-end 2024 results, relates to fewer activations within the Company's Mobile Services ("Lifeline") segment as a result of reduced government subsidized revenues from the cancellation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (the "ACP Program").

Gross profit of $550,240, down 38.8% compared to the second quarter last year.

Operating loss of $(1,198,558) compared to operating loss of $(1,254,362) in the second quarter last year.

GAAP net loss of $(1,187,641), or $(0.03) per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(1,109,697), or $(0.03) per share, in the second quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net loss of $(942,182), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $(884,571), or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year.

Generally, Q2 revenue, gross profit and non-GAAP income were on par with Q1.

Cash remained healthy at $1.5 million, and we have already taken significant steps to further reduce cash burn as our new growth initiatives gain traction.

Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "As previously stated in our 2024 10K filing, congress' failure to re-fund the ACP Program has negatively impacted our business. We continue to aggressively pursue third-party relationships to expand our Lifeline operation, and we are currently awaiting regulatory approval in the state of California to potentially launch a new partnership before the end of 2025.

As part of our ongoing revenue diversification/derisking efforts, we continue to invest in the expansion of our CPaaS ("Communications Platform as a Service") cloud platform, including wholesale SMS and POTS ("Plain Old Telephone Service") wholesale cellular replacement service, specifically designed for telecommunications carriers and resellers."

McEwen closed, "The unpredictable behavior of Congress during 2024 negatively impacted our business, but we shifted our development and sales efforts into new areas of expansion. We continue to believe one of our strong advantages comes from our established wholesale cloud CPaaS platform, that supports a variety of services, including termination/origination, VoIP/SIP, SMS, POTS, Mobile Data, and Mobile Voice solutions.

Management's focus on our CPaaS business is providing a foundation to derisk the Company through the addition of future, low attrition recurring revenue services, and if we are successful with new distribution partnerships within our government subsidized Lifeline cellular service, we expect to see additional revenues."

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024)

Revenue of $2.2 million, a decrease of 50.3% compared to $4.3 million for the reasons discussed above. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to the loss of mobile services revenues under the ACP Program, which ended on June 1, 2024.

Gross profit was $550,240, or 25.5% gross profit margin, compared to $899,707, or 20.7% gross profit margin. This increase primarily resulted from adding higher Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") activations within our Mobile Services segment, and sourcing lower compensation and network costs.

Total operating expenses were $1.7 million, compared to $2.2 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower payroll and related expenses associated with the reduction of headcount in our IM Telecom subsidiary in the fourth quarter of 2024 as well as lower application development costs in our Hosted Services segment.

GAAP net loss was $(1,187,641) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share (based on 43.5 million weighted average shares), compared to a net loss of $(1,109,697), or $(0.03) per diluted share (based on 43.4 million weighted average shares).

Non-GAAP net loss was $(942,182), or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $(884,571), or $(0.02) per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with $1.5 million in cash, compared to $3.7 million on June 30, 2024. This decrease was due to a corresponding reduction in operating revenues during the same period.

Year-to-Date Financial Detail (First Six Months of 2025 vs. First Six Months of 2024)

Revenues decreased 56.6% to $4.3 million compared to $10 million, reflecting a 1% decrease in Hosted Services revenues and an 81% decrease in Mobile Services revenues.

Gross profit was $1,202,133 or 27.8% gross profit margin, compared to gross profit of $2 million, or 20.3% gross profit margin. This increase in gross profit margin percentage primarily resulted from adding a higher percent of activations in the California market in our Mobile Services segment, and sourcing lower per subscriber network costs.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, down (18.8%) compared to $4.1 million. This decrease was primarily due to lower payroll and related expenses associated with the reduction of headcount in our IM Telecom subsidiary and lower application development costs in our Apeiron Systems subsidiary.

GAAP net loss was $(2,105,169) or $(0.05) per diluted share (based on 43.5 million weighted average shares), compared to net income of $7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share (based on 43.3 million weighted average shares). This decrease was a result of the gain on sale recognized as part of our sale of 49% interest in IM Telecom in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1,619,014) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services, including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" (CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS) platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications APIs. KonaTel's other subsidiary, Infiniti Mobile (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized national wireless ACP and Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, licensed to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families across forty (40) states. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Press Release. This Press Release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

-- Unaudited Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations Follow -

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,491,346 $ 1,679,345 Accounts Receivable, Net 509,571 1,533,015 Inventory, Net 118,242 163,063 Prepaid Expenses 75,349 94,496 Other Current Assets 310,988 112,170 Total Current Assets 2,505,496 3,582,089 Property and Equipment, Net 13,563 15,128 Other Assets Intangible Assets, Net 323,468 323,468 Right of Use Asset 257,499 319,549 Notes Receivable 850,000 1,000,000 Other Assets 74,328 74,328 Total Other Assets 1,505,295 1,717,345 Total Assets $ 4,024,354 $ 5,314,562 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 2,675,605 $ 2,277,597 Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Current 78,457 113,740 Income Tax Payable 184,051 184,051 Total Current Liabilities 2,938,113 2,575,388 Long Term Liabilities Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Long Term 195,999 227,776 Total Long-Term Liabilities 195,999 227,776 Total Liabilities 3,134,112 2,803,164 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized 43,541,140 outstanding and issued at June 30, 2025, and 43,503,658 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2024 43,541 43,504 Additional Paid In Capital 10,699,743 10,215,767 Accumulated Deficit (9,853,042 ) (7,747,873 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 890,242 2,511,398 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,024,354 $ 5,314,562

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 2,158,656 $ 4,343,179 $ 4,327,370 $ 9,979,016 Cost of Revenue 1,608,416 3,443,472 3,125,237 7,951,804 Gross Profit 550,240 899,707 1,202,133 2,027,212 Operating Expenses Payroll and Related Expenses 1,081,633 1,341,046 2,192,333 2,793,146 Operating and Maintenance 2,069 1,421 3,489 2,965 Credit Loss 13,910 - 13,910 1,448 Professional and Other Expenses 325,750 231,302 483,181 341,525 Utilities and Facilities 48,528 59,332 94,939 110,118 Depreciation and Amortization 782 2,449 1,565 4,899 General and Administrative 64,975 44,573 114,962 105,968 Marketing and Advertising 5,396 27,031 10,482 61,027 Application Development Costs 172,967 387,800 351,493 593,883 Taxes and Insurance 32,788 59,115 63,981 113,550 Total Operating Expenses 1,748,798 2,154,069 3,330,335 4,128,529 Operating Loss (1,198,558 ) (1,254,362 ) (2,128,202 ) (2,101,317 ) Other Income and Expense Gain on Sale - - - 9,247,726 Interest Expense - - (577 ) (104,329 ) Other Income/(Expense), net 10,917 (4,763 ) 23,610 (68,693 ) Total Other Income and Expenses 10,917 (4,763 ) 23,033 9,074,704 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,187,641 ) (1,259,125 ) (2,105,169 ) 6,973,387 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - (149,428 ) - - Net Income (Loss) $ (1,187,641 ) $ (1,109,697 ) $ (2,105,169 ) $ 6,973,387 Earnings (Loss) per Share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 Weighted Average Outstanding Shares Basic 43,537,102 43,412,602 43,536,341 43,301,670 Diluted 43,537,102 43,412,602 43,536,341 43,301,670

