Avanza Capital Holdings: Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital, Featured in Industry Magazine's "Power Players" Edition

Some of New York's leaders in business, culture, and the arts share greatest advice in business, top fitness icons, and their ultimate forms of self-care

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Frank Scarso, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Avanza Capital, has been recognized by Industry magazine in its July/August 2025 "Power Players" issue, which highlights leaders transforming their industries.

Read the article here:

POWER PLAYERS | New Jersey, Brooklyn, Staten Island

After more than 20 years on Wall Street, Scarso launched Avanza Capital in 2017 to address a persistent gap in the lending marketplace: reliable capital access for businesses underserved by traditional banks. In less than a decade, Avanza has expanded into 48 states, establishing itself as a disruptor in private credit by delivering funding solutions with unmatched speed, flexibility, and transparency.

"Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet many are locked out of traditional lending due to rigid credit requirements and slow bank decisions," said Scarso. "Avanza Capital was built to bridge that gap delivering capital when it's needed most and serving as a true partner in our clients' growth."

Avanza's disciplined approach to risk management, coupled with a focus on rapid deployment of capital, often within hours has set it apart in an increasingly competitive private credit market. Technological advances, operational expansion, and top-tier general counsel including the addition of senior partners and strategic hires, have further strengthened the firm's ability to scale nationally while maintaining a reputation for reliability and trust.

Scarso attributes Avanza's success to a guiding principle learned from his father: "If you're going to do something, do it right and treat it like it's your own." This philosophy has helped build a culture of accountability and long-term partnership with clients.

As private credit continues to grow as one of the fastest-expanding asset classes globally, Avanza Capital is positioned not only as a participant but as a leading disruptor redefining how businesses access liquidity and how accredited lenders gain exposure to fixed-income opportunities.

For more information about Avanza Capital, visit

Media Contact:

40 Wall Street, New York, NY 28th Fl 10005

Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso

CEO

frank@avanza.nyc

212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis

Managing Partner/Chief Strategic Officer

anthony@avanza.nyc

914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/frank-scarso-ceo-of-avanza-capital-featured-in-industry-magazine-1063051