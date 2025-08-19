Healthier Ways to Power Up for the School Year on TipsOnTV

Top TV Nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth Sets the Table with Healthier Snacks and Meals Made with Colorful Ingredients that Help Students Succeed

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Summer is winding down and kids are going back to school, which is why the perfect nutritionist shares some tips for eating healthier. Frances Largeman-Roth is a nutritionist and registered dietitian who is the bestselling author of numerous books, including Eating In Color, and her latest book, Everyday Snack Tray. Her premise is that eating colorful foods usually means a healthier menu. Frances offers some of her recipes and hacks for making sure the whole family is fueled for back to school.

When it comes to back-to-school, we want kids ready to focus, learn, and play. Dairy milk, including lactose-free and chocolate milk, is the leading food source for 9 essential nutrients in children 2-18, including calcium, vitamin D, and complete protein. Drinking dairy milk is an easy way to help children get the critical nutrients they need at breakfast, lunch and an after-school snack to help them focus in the classroom, stay hydrated, and fuel their play. My tip? Chocolate milk! Kids love it and it also helps them get the nutrition and hydration they need! For more information, visit gonnaneedmilk.com

Back-to-school is a great time to reset your family's health routines. Culturelle® Kids Probiotics helps to support strong, healthy kids all school year long. A strong immune system starts in the gut, so adding a daily probiotic is a simple, science-backed way to help kids feel their best as they head into classrooms, lunchrooms, and after-school activities. These clinically-proven probiotics come in fun, kid-friendly forms like packets and gummies and they are made to support kids' digestive and immune health. For more information, visit culturelle.com

To add a little extra love beyond the lunchbox, I like to carve out time to connect with my kids after school right at the table. I recently discovered HP's free printable activities, called Bite Sized Lessons; they are for kids 5-10. They turn everyday moments like dinner into playful learning for the whole family without needing parents to have all the answers. Bite Sized Lessons were created by Highlights and Harvard learning expert Dr. Elizabeth Bonawitz. Each lesson is packed with open-ended prompts that fuel curiosity and invite meaningful conversation all while having fun with family. For more information, visit printables.hp.com/us/en/learning

