JP McHale Pest Management: Mosquitoes Rank #1 Most Annoying Bug This Summer in a New Survey

More than 650 Facebook Users Emphasize this Year's Unique Bug Challenges in a Poll Conducted By JP McHale Pest Management

BUCHANAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / The findings of a recent survey, "Which bug has been the most annoying this summer?" mirrors a record surge in pest activity this year, according to leading New York regional pest control company JP McHale Pest Management, who conducted this one-question Facebook poll last week.

Poll from JP McHale Pest Management Facebook Page



The poll, first posted on August 6, generated significant engagement, with over 651 votes, 75 shares, and numerous online conversations. Mosquitoes topped the list with 32% of the vote, followed by Spotted Lanternflies (26%), Flies (18%), Wasps/Bees (16%), and Ticks (6%).

According to Jim McHale, President of JP McHale Pest Management, these results seem to reflect what experts have been reporting on across the region.

"This summer's excessive heat and heavy rainfall have fueled record mosquito populations, a resurgence of spotted lanternflies, unusually aggressive wasps making their way indoors, and swarms of flies plaguing homeowners," says Jim McHale. "These pests aren't just a nuisance - they carry health risks, threaten agriculture, and disrupt everyday life."

Recent data supports these findings. New York City has logged nearly four inches more rainfall since April compared to last year, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Suffolk County on Long Island has reported 15 mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile virus. Westchester County and Bridgeport, CT, have also seen pools of mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile Virus. Human cases continue to rise across the tri-state with two infections reported in the state so far this season, according to the CDC.

While summer pests remain active, McHale emphasized that homeowners should also prepare for the upcoming fall season. "In addition to rodent and tick concerns, the fall season always shows an increase in stink bugs and cluster flies entering homes. Taking preventive measures now can make a big difference with rodent activity and overwintering insects in keeping homes protected year-round."

