ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.: ADM Tronics Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 of Fiscal Year 2025.

The upward trend in revenues, as reported in the Company's Annual 10-K Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, continues for this first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, ADMT had an increase of over 13% in revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period last year. ADMT's increase in revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in revenues of over 25% in its electronics segment coupled with an increase of approximately 5% in the chemical segment, offset by a reduction of 2% in engineering segment revenues as compared to the same period last year. Income from operations was $109,234 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $164,281 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 an increase of approximately 8% offset by a decrease of approximately 2% in research and development. Net income was $327,634 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $272,168 for the same period last year.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, ADMT continued research and development efforts on the medical version of the Sonotron® for use on humans where the need for effective pain treatment without the use of drugs or opioids is very large and unmet. As previously reported, this non-invasive therapy technology utilizes pulsed radio frequency output for the treatment of chronic and acute musculoskeletal pain conditions such as osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and other conditions and diseases. The company plans on pursuing a 510(k) submission to the FDA when development of the human medical version is completed. The Company commercially introduced the Vet-Sonotron®, a professional veterinary version of this technology for treatment of animals, and continues to seek national or regional distributors for sales and marketing to the small animal and equine veterinary markets.

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $973,675 as compared to $857,845 for the same period last year, an increase of 13.5%. Income from operations for June 30, 2025 was $109,234 as compared to $164,281 for the same period last year. Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for June 30, 2025, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Net Revenues

$

973,675

$

857,845

Cost of sales

492,382

336,942

Gross Profit

481,293

520,903

Operating expenses:

Research and development

125,589

127,993

Selling, general and administrative

246,470

228,629

Total operating expenses

372,059

356,622

Income from operations

109,234

164,281

Total other income

219,900

108,387

Income before provision for taxes

329,134

272,668

Total provision for income taxes

1,500

500

Net income

$

327,634

$

272,168

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.00

$

0.00

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted

67,588,492

67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device contract engineering and manufacturing services at www.admteng.com.

To receive ADMT email updates, complete form at https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Sonotron® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. vet-sonotron.com

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact: Andre' DiMino 201-767-6040, andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/adm-tronics-reports-first-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2026-results-1063049

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
