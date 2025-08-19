Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, announces the publication of a new article, "Personalization Statistics: Marketing Trends for 2025." The resource compiles U.S.-based and global data on consumer expectations, campaign outcomes and revenue impact related to marketing personalization. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/personalization-statistics/

Digital Silk Announces Article: Personalization Statistics Highlight Marketing Trends for 2025

Personalization and Consumer Expectations

Recent surveys show personalization continues to be a priority for marketers. A 2024 Statista survey found that 76% of U.S. consumers expect some form of personalization from the brands they engage with. This indicates the growing importance of tailored experiences in maintaining competitive visibility.

Potential Impact on Business Outcomes

Multiple data sources suggest a link between personalization and performance:

McKinsey research reports that companies excelling in personalization may achieve revenue growth rates 40% higher than peers.

Epsilon's U.S. survey found 80% of consumers are more likely to purchase when brands provide personalized experiences.

Salesforce's 2024 State of Marketing report states that over 60% of marketing leaders consider personalization critical to overall strategy.

Editorial Team Perspective

"The goal of the article was to organize verified statistics into a single resource for businesses reviewing their personalization strategies," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "These figures highlight the role personalization can potentially play in supporting brand engagement and performance."

Access

"Personalization Statistics: Marketing Trends for 2025" is available now on Digital Silk's website. Businesses developing 2025 campaigns may reference the article when aligning personalization initiatives with broader marketing goals. Read the article: https://www.digitalsilk.com/digital-trends/personalization-statistics/

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, the company creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

