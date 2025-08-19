Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated the previously announced proposed sale of its Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), to Mava Gasoil LLC ("Mava") (the "Proposed Transaction"). The termination results from Mava's inability to raise the funds required to complete the Proposed Transaction.

The Company continues to evaluate alternatives for ReVe and is in discussions with other prospective buyers.

Completion of any future transaction will remain subject to customary conditions, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Edison's beliefs and expectations, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will be", "expected," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue,", "proposes", "contemplates", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the Company's ongoing evaluation of alternatives for ReVe, discussions with prospective buyers, and the potential completion of a future transaction involving ReVe. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not be able to secure a new buyer or enter into a definitive agreement on favourable terms or at all, that required approvals may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all, and that general market conditions may impact the Company's ability to complete a transaction. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

