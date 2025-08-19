Upfit UTV and OMI Revolutionize Off-Roading with Fusion-Drive Launch

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfit UTV, a Fox Factory subsidiary known for crafting custom vehicles tailored to exacting performance demands, and OMI, a global leader in electric powertrain engineering, are setting a new standard in off-road innovation.

Fusion-Drive: A Game-Changer in Off-Road Technology

With August marking a pivotal moment for the off-road industry, Upfit UTV announces the introduction of the Fusion-Drive system, a cutting-edge hybrid technology developed by OMI, a significant step toward a sustainable and high-performing future for off-road vehicles.

The Fusion-Drive system represents more than just an evolution in engineering... it is an industry game changer. Designed to offer a seamless balance between power and efficiency, this hybrid system optimizes every component elevating the driving experience. To new heights. It marks a turning point for off-road vehicles, which have long faced environmental challenges due to their use in sensitive natural areas. By reducing emissions and enabling stealth operation through its electric mode, Fusion-Drive addresses two critical factors for conservationists and recreational users alike: footprint and noise pollution.

Driving Innovation While Protecting the Environment

This revolutionary technology in off-road transportation makes it possible to enjoy the terrain while safeguarding it.

"Fusion-Drive allows us to meet these demands without sacrificing performance," said Justin Smith, CEO of Upfit UTV. "This innovation represents an exciting leap forward, not just for our brand but for the entire off-road community."

He added, "With the OMI NEXUS UI, we empower everyday drivers with powerful, user-friendly customization tools that require no advanced technical expertise. It's a true game changer for the off-road world, putting adaptability and ease of use at the forefront of vehicle innovation and making cutting-edge technology accessible to all."

Luis Garelli, CTO of OMI, shared his enthusiasm as well. "The benefits make Fusion-Drive a promising direction for the future of off-road vehicles and open the door for new technologies that can be particularly useful in off-road scenarios, such as REEV (Range extender electric vehicles) and autonomous vehicles," he said.

The OMI NEXUS UI is a Revolutionary Integration with Third-Party Devices

A uniquely innovative feature of this groundbreaking system is the OMI NEXUS UI, a state-of-the-art interface designed to transform how users interact with their vehicles. It offers seamless customization between three driving modes-Electric, Hybrid, and Combustion-making it extraordinarily versatile across varying terrains and tasks.

Another of its most innovative features is the ease with which third-party devices can be integrated. Unlike other systems currently available for ATVs and UTVs, the OMI NEXUS UI ensures that users don't need specialized mechanical or engineering expertise to add and sync devices. Through its intuitive design, the OMI NEXUS UI interface transforms what was once a highly technical process into something more user friendly.

NEXUS technology expands functionality and increases driver empowerment by improving the driving experience via enhanced customization features for diverse off-road adventures. The ability to tailor the vehicle with ease sets the OMI NEXUS UI apart from the competition.

Polaris Ranger 1500: The First to Feature Fusion-Drive

The industry will soon witness the capabilities of Fusion-Drive firsthand with its integration into the Polaris Ranger XD 1500. Designed for heavy duty performance, it will lead the charge as Fusion-Drive's inaugural platform and is set to hit the market in Q1 2026.

Shaping the Future of Off-Road Mobility

With the launch of Fusion-Drive, Upfit UTV and OMI are reshaping the future of off-road mobility. This partnership lays the groundwork for an off-road experience that is as thrilling as it is responsible for paving the way for a landscape where performance exceeds expectations.

About Upfit UTV

Upfit UTV, a subsidiary of Fox Factory, specializes in the design and production of superior-grade custom off-road vehicles. With a focus on cutting-edge innovation and unmatched craftsmanship, Upfit UTV is committed to delivering products that redefine what's possible in off-road mobility.

About OMI

OMI is a global leader in electric powertrain engineering, dedicated to advancing sustainable mobility solutions. With a mission to revolutionize transportation through cutting-edge technology, OMI specializes in developing innovative systems that combine performance, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. From hybrid powertrains to intuitive user interfaces, OMI is at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility across multiple industries and segments.

